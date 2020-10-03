TwitterFacebook

Covid Statement from MTK Global

3 October 2020
mtk Global Logo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Following the results of the COVID-19 testing, the fight between Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh has unfortunately been postponed due to positive tests for Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews.

All health and safety protocols regarding social distancing were followed in relation to the guidelines put in place by the British Boxing Board of Control, with no other fighters on the bill testing positive.

MTK Global will continue to monitor the situation as the health and wellbeing of all involved is our utmost priority.

See Also

Dickens and his team have immediately left the fight bubble, with the show proceeding with the remaining five fights on the card.

Tyrone McKenna goes up against Ohara Davies in the #GoldenContract super-lightweight final, Serge Michel and Liam Conroy meet in the #GoldenContract light-heavyweight semi-final, Steven Ward steps up to cruiserweight to face Jone Volau, Ben Fail makes his professional debut against Robbie Chapman, and William Hamilton fights Genadij Krajevskij.

News on a rescheduled date for the fight between Dickens and Walsh will be announced in due course.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31 to avoid UFC clash and allow live crowd

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk:

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm stronger, crazier and I…

TOP STORIES

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31…

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31 to avoid UFC clash and allow live crowd

The fight between three-time world champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) against four-division world champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) has been pushed back a week to October 31 and will now take place at the Alamodome in San Anton…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Another big weekend and another big win for Jermall Charlo. Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) remained undefeated after a back and forth fight against top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. With the win, which aired on SHOWTIME pay preview, Charlo continues to …

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) believes his experience will be the difference when he faces Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) in a 12-round junior welterweight clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk alongside WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as the best fighter he has ever sparred with. The British heavyweight is in camp in Ukraine helping the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk prepare for his bou…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) says he won’t let former two-time world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) off the hook if he gets the chance to knock him out during their 10-round contest at ‘T…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Junior welterweight Ohara ‘Two Tanks’ Davies 22-2 (16) won the MTK Global Golden Contract final with a 10-round majority decision over Tyrone ‘The Mighty Celt’ McKenna 21-2-1 (6) by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 at Production Park Studios in South…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US