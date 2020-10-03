TwitterFacebook

Fighter Profile: Wendy “The Haitian Fire” Toussaint

3 October 2020
Wendy "The Haitian Fire" Toussaint
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

WENDY “THE HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (12-0 5KO’s) is preparing for his third bout of ‘covid19 crazed’ 2020 when he faces undefeated heralded prospect CHARLES “BAD NEWS” CONWELL (12-0 9KO’S) on Wednesday, October 7 in a 10-round super welterweight main event on Shobox.

Toussaint currently resides in Huntington, NY, training out of Academy of Boxing. The 28-year-old prospect is well-respected in the New York boxing scene for his work ethic, and overall boxing ability, so much so, that he was tapped as the lead sparring partner for Long Island’s “Common Man” and Star Boxing stablemate, JOE “The Beast” SMITH JR. (26-3 21KO’s) ahead of his demolition of Elieder “Storm” Alvarez in their WBO World Title Eliminator back in August.

Toussaint took on Jermaine Corley on February 28 at “Rockin’ Fights” 38 where he wasted no time digging to the body with a vicious left hand that sent Corley to the canvas early in the second round. In August, on the undercard of the Smith Jr-Alvarez WBO Title Eliminator, Toussaint took on Isiah Jones at The Bubble in Las Vegas, where he dominated to a wide unanimous decision. Turning to October 7, a victory would catapult Toussaint into the upper level of a hot super welterweight division.

See Also

Toussaint was born in Haiti and later moved to French Guiana where he first laced up a pair of boxing gloves. “My cousin asked me if I wanted to train, so I thought we were going to work out” said Toussaint. “When we showed up at the gym, it turned out she meant train at a boxing gym.” Toussaint found success in the sweet science, fighting for a local team in French Guiana winning local titles. Finally, Toussaint’s mother made the call to move his family to the United States for better opportunities and quality of life.

Outside of the ring Toussaint is a school bus driver for the Deer Park School district. When he is not training, or driving his route, Toussaint is also a volunteer firefighter. Work ethic isn’t a choice for Wendy, it’s a lifestyle, “I always want to keep my mind busy, I always want to keep working no matter if it is in the gym, or outside of the gym.”

Toussaint turned professional in 2013 on Star Boxing’s acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series at The Paramount (Long Island, NY), and has not looked back. He has continued to improve and has told his promoter, Joe DeGuardia, that he is ready to fight the best prospects in the game and wants to be in with top competition. After 12 consecutive victories, 5 of the last 7 coming by way of knockout, Toussaint has been getting those opportunities with the biggest challenge coming on October 7th. Toussaint knows the opportunity, and challenge that lays ahead of him next Wednesday on ShoBox in front of a national TV audience, stating: “Charles Conwell is a great, great fighter, but so am I. I know he is coming to fight, and that is all I know how to do. I am ready, for me it stays the same, I am bringing the Haitian Fire.”
____________________________________

#ConwellToussaint is promoted by Tony Holden Productions in association with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

About ShoBox: The New Generation
Since its inception in July 2001, the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, ShoBox: The New Generation has featured young talent matched tough. The ShoBox philosophy is to televise exciting, crowd-pleasing and competitive matches while providing a proving ground for willing prospects determined to fight for a world title. Some of the growing list of the 83 fighters who have appeared on ShoBox and advanced to garner world titles includes: Errol Spence Jr., Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Erislandy Lara, Shawn Porter, Gary Russell Jr., Lamont Peterson, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Nonito Donaire, Devon Alexander, Carl Froch, Robert Guerrero, Timothy Bradley, Jessie Vargas, Juan Manuel Lopez, Chad Dawson, Paulie Malignaggi, Ricky Hatton, Kelly Pavlik, Paul Williams and more.

ABOUT STAR BOXING ®:
For over a quarter century Star Boxing has consistently delivered boxing events of the highest caliber that attract loyal fans from all corners of the globe. Star Boxing has promoted events at practically every locale and on every network. From the Antonio Tarver – Roy Jones trilogy to the meteoric rise of Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr. through the critically acclaimed Rockin’ Fights Paramount Series, Star Boxing continues to develop world rated contenders and red-hot prospects into future world champions. Founded by its Hall of Fame promoter, Joe DeGuardia, an attorney, former boxer and respected boxing leader, Star Boxing has become revered worldwide throughout the industry for its credibility, integrity, and exciting fights.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31 to avoid UFC clash and allow live crowd

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk:

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm stronger, crazier and I…

TOP STORIES

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31…

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31 to avoid UFC clash and allow live crowd

The fight between three-time world champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) against four-division world champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) has been pushed back a week to October 31 and will now take place at the Alamodome in San Anton…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Another big weekend and another big win for Jermall Charlo. Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) remained undefeated after a back and forth fight against top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. With the win, which aired on SHOWTIME pay preview, Charlo continues to …

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) believes his experience will be the difference when he faces Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) in a 12-round junior welterweight clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk alongside WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as the best fighter he has ever sparred with. The British heavyweight is in camp in Ukraine helping the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk prepare for his bou…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) says he won’t let former two-time world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) off the hook if he gets the chance to knock him out during their 10-round contest at ‘T…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Junior welterweight Ohara ‘Two Tanks’ Davies 22-2 (16) won the MTK Global Golden Contract final with a 10-round majority decision over Tyrone ‘The Mighty Celt’ McKenna 21-2-1 (6) by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 at Production Park Studios in South…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US