TwitterFacebook

Huge Month of October set for Split-T Management

3 October 2020
Split-T Management
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Boxing’s premiere management company, Split-T Management will again be the busiest group in the month of October as 11 of it’s top performers will see action in high profile bouts over the biggest platforms in the sport.

On October 2nd, prized junior welterweight prospect Omar Rosario
(1-0) of Caguas, Puerto Rico looks for win number-two against Matt Gavers in Kissimme, Florida on a card that will televised live on Telemundo.

On October 3, former IBF Junior Welterweight world champion Ivan Baranchyk
(20-1, 13 KOs) looks to get right back in title contention as he takes on Jose Zepeda (32-2, 25 KO’s) in a bout that will headline an ESPN+ card in Las Vegas.

See Also

Also on that card will be the much anticipated pro debut of star amateur featherweight
Haven Brady Jr. of Albany, Georgia. Brady will take on Gorwar Karyah (2-1, 2 KOs) in four round bout.

On October 7th, Split-T Management fighters will be featured prominently on a ShoBox: The New Generation card on SHOWTIME as former U.S. Olympian and undefeated junior middleweight, Charles Conwell (12-0, 9 KOs) headlines a card against fellow undefeated Wendy Toussaint (12-0, 5 KOs) at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Also featured will be Conwell’s brother Isaiah Steen (14-0, 11 KOs) in a super middleweight fight; Undefeated welterweight Janelson Bocachica (15-0, 10 KOs) taking on Nicklaus Flaz (9-1, 7 KOs). That night will also see the pro debut of highly acclaimed featherweight David Navarro.

On October 9th, super welterweight Kahshad Elliott makes his pro debut in Las Vegas and live on ESPN+

On October 17th, In what many are calling the most anticipated fight of the the year, undefeated IBF Lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez (15-0, 12KOs) takes on WBA/WBO world champion Vasilly Loamachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) in a mouth watering bout from Las Vegas and will be televised live on ESPN.

Finally on October 23rd, two of Split-T Management’s emerging prospects in super middleweight Diego Pacheco (9-0, 7 KOs) and junior lightweight Otha Jones III
(5-0, 2 KOs) will see action on a DAZN streamed card in Mexico City,

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31 to avoid UFC clash and allow live crowd

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of Carl Frampton

Shakur Stevenson wants first crack at Jamel Herring ahead of…

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Danny Roman demands world title shot against Luis Nery

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk:

Dereck Chisora warns Oleksandr Usyk: "I'm stronger, crazier and I…

TOP STORIES

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31…

Tank Davis vs Leo Santa Cruz moved to Oct 31 to avoid UFC clash and allow live crowd

The fight between three-time world champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) against four-division world champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) has been pushed back a week to October 31 and will now take place at the Alamodome in San Anton…

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

How would Jermall Charlo do vs. Gennady Golovkin?

Another big weekend and another big win for Jermall Charlo. Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) remained undefeated after a back and forth fight against top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. With the win, which aired on SHOWTIME pay preview, Charlo continues to …

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday…

Jose Zepeda backing his experience against Ivan Baranchyk on Saturday night

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) believes his experience will be the difference when he faces Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) in a 12-round junior welterweight clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada…

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk as good as Tyson Fury

Dave Allen rates Oleksandr Usyk alongside WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as the best fighter he has ever sparred with. The British heavyweight is in camp in Ukraine helping the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk prepare for his bou…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the…

Ivan Baranchyk promises a knockout against Jose Zepeda if the opportunity comes

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-1 (13) says he won’t let former two-time world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) off the hook if he gets the chance to knock him out during their 10-round contest at ‘T…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone…

Ohara Davies wins Golden Contract with majority decision over Tyrone McKenna

Junior welterweight Ohara ‘Two Tanks’ Davies 22-2 (16) won the MTK Global Golden Contract final with a 10-round majority decision over Tyrone ‘The Mighty Celt’ McKenna 21-2-1 (6) by scores of 96-94, 96-94 and 95-95 at Production Park Studios in South…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US