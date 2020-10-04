TwitterFacebook

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with Ivan Baranchyk

4 October 2020
Ivan Baranchyk vs Jose Zepeda. Photo source: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The Fight of the Year may well have been decided with the knockdown-filled brawl between Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 33-2 (25) and Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grandin Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Both boxers were down four times each before Californian southpaw Zepeda, 31, came out victorious with a stunning fifth-round knockout Baranchyk.

Former IBF junior welterweight champion Baranchyk started the fight fast, knocking Zepeda down twice in the opening frame with right hands.

But Zepeda, who lost a majority decision to WBC and WBO 140-pound champion Jose Carlos Ramirez in February last year, replied with a knockdown of his own courtesy of a left hand early in the second.

Sensing the end was near, Zepeda went on the attack only to find himself on his back again after walking into a counter right hand.

In the third Zepeda had Baranchyk down again while in the fourth he connected with another left to drop the 27-year-old Belarussian again.

With just 12 minutes gone in their scheduled 10-round contest, both boxers had been on the canvas three times.

Late in the fifth a barrage of blows sent Zepeda backwards, with referee Kenny Bayless rightly ruling a knockdown as the ropes were the only thing holding him up.

You could be forgiven for thinking the end looked nigh for Zepeda. Not so.

Zepeda beat the count and immediately engaged in an exchange with Baranchyk, nailing him with a right hook followed by a left cross that crumpled the former world titleholder to the canvas, out cold.

Baranchyk remained motionless on the canvas for some time before coming to. He was transported to the hospital afterwards for observation.

The official time of the knockout was 2:50.

“I feel great because I won the fight,” Zepeda said. “It was a hard fight, and I’m thinking, ‘Man, boxing is hard. It’s no easy game’. Boxing, it’s tough, and you have to give it 100 percent because it’s a hard sport.

“Both of us are climbing up, and somebody had to stay. I was able to win the fight, and I told him, ‘Thanks for the fight. It was a great fight’.”

“I know I’m tough. I didn’t know how tough I was. Tonight, I showed myself, too. I’ve never been in a fight like this. It was a great learning experience.

“I’m going for the titles. That’s why we’re here in boxing.”

In the main support bout super featherweight Gabriel Flores Jr 19-0 (6) scored a 10-round unanimous decision over Ryan Kielczweski 30-5 (11).

Flores was wobbled in the first round but took over from there to use his superior boxing skills to control the rest of the fight.

Judge Lisa Giampa scored the fight 100-90 while judge Dave Moretti had it 99-91 and judge Steve Weisfeld saw it 98-92.

In other action heavyweights Guido Vianello 7-0-1 (7) and Kingsley Ibeh 5-1-1 (4) had to settle for a six-round majority draw.

Featherweight Duke Ragan 2-0 (1) pitched a four-round shutout over John Moraga 1-2 (1) while Haven Brady Jr 1-0 (1) knocked out Gorwar Karyah 2-2 (2) in the fourth-round of his professional debut at featherweight.

Super featherweight Frevian Gonzalez Robles 4-0 (1) earned a four-round majority decision over Carlos Marrero 2-4-1 by scores of 40-36, 40-36 and 38-38.

Heavyweight debutant Mitchell Sipe 1-0 (1) needed just 43 seconds to stop outmatched James Barnes 1-1 (1) in their scheduled four-round bout.

Welterweight Wilfred Mariano 3-0 (2) stopped Mitchell Reed 1-1 (1) at 1:27 of the opening frame of their four-rounder.

