3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it's going to be!

5 October 2020
Katie Taylor
Tracey Langley

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

It’s going to be an all-female affair as Katie Taylor tops a triple-header of women’s world title fights with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also in action on the 14th November, live on Sky Sports.

Irish World Champion Katie Taylor will defend her women’s lightweight world titles against Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez. This will be top of the bill in a triple header of women’s world title fights at the Fight Camp event in Essex.

We all remember well when Taylor defeated Delfine Persoon in a gruelling encounter in the Matchroom Fight Camp in August to remain the undisputed champion.

Miriam Gutierrez has won all of her 13 professional fights and is a mandatory challenger having claimed the interim WBA belt last November. She defeated Venezuelan Keren Batiz to claim that title.

katie-taylor-belts

Taylor is expecting another stern challenge from undefeated Spaniard Gutierrez In an interview Katie said “I’m delighted to be headlining another fight night on Sky Sports,” said Taylor. “When I turned professional, it was a bit of a step into the unknown in terms of how it all would go so to have these opportunities to headline cards is something I never take for granted. “It’s been a pretty quick turnaround from my last fight but I’m always looking towards the next challenge and I really wanted to fight again before the end of the year. The pandemic has obviously made it a very uncertain time in terms of scheduling fights so I’m really excited to have a date to focus on. “I’m expecting a very tough fight against an undefeated challenger, but I’ve been back in training camp in the US for the past couple of weeks and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles on November 14.”

“I am very happy, eager and excited,” said Gutierrez. “I am preparing myself 100% for this fight with Katie. This is the great challenge that I have pursued in my sports career, to be able to fight for the undisputed crown.”

Terri Harper

Also on the bill we will see the WBC and IBO Super-featherweight champion Terri Harper taking on Katharina Thanderz and Rachel Ball with battle with Ebanie Bridges for the vacant WBA Bantamweight crown. This will be the first-ever trio of women’s world title fights that’s been promoted by Eddie Hearn for Matchroom Bpxomg.

Terri Harper retained her world titles with a thrilling split-decision draw against Natasha Jonas on the second week of Fight Camp, and she next faces WBC mandatory challenger Katharina Thanderz.

“This is the most excited I’ve been for a fight, I feel like I’ve got a lot to prove,” said Harper. “We’ve had the opportunity in this camp to work on lots of new things, having a strength and conditioning coach join the team. I want to go out and put the wrongs right.”

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that I’m finally fighting for the world title,” said Thanderz. “I’ve been waiting such a long time for this moment, and I just know I’ll give my everything to win the title. Harper is a young and talented fighter. I think she’s a very hard-working girl. She’s fast, she has a good technique, she has stamina, and she’s a very good fighter. It will a pleasure to share the ring with her.

“I am confident I can beat her. I have a very good feeling, and I’m working very hard in my camp to be the best version of myself. I know it will be very difficult, especially because of the circumstances of the fight, but I’m prepared to surprise and shock everyone when I get the win. I feel very good about fighting in the UK. I’ve never fought in England, so I can’t wait to have the experience of fighting in a completely new country with so many boxing fans.”

Rachel Ball

The third young lady on the bill is Rachel Ball and Rachel has secured a dream WBA title shot against the undefeated Australian Ebanie Bridges following her breakout win over Shannon Courtenay on the third week of Fight Camp.

“After my last fight, I’m hungrier than ever, training harder than ever and asking myself everyday how I can improve,” said Ball. “I couldn’t be more excited for this fight. We’re friends but this fight isn’t going to be pretty, it’s business.”

“I’ve been craving a big fight, now I’ve got it,” said Bridges. “I’m not coming to Britain to mess around; I’m going to take this opportunity with both hands and take that belt back to Australia with me in exciting style.”

“This a historic moment,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “A huge night of boxing that will be headlined by not one but three women’s world title fights.

It’s a night that we are looking forward to and cannot wait to see!!

