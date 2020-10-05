Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing Mark Breland, says Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing co-trainer Mark Breland, according to heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte.

Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury in February when Breland threw in the towel in the seventh round after the American had been on the canvas twice and was thoroughly outclassed.

Breland, who won the WBA welterweight title twice in the 1980s and defended it four times, was widely panned by Wilder for stopping the fight and has now been pushed out of camp.

The 34-year-old Wilder will continue to be trained by Jay Deas as he prepares for his third fight with Fury, expected to take place in December with a date and venue to be confirmed.

“I think it’s the worst mistake he’s ever made, because Mark Breland is the only person in his team that actually was a boxer and actually was a world champion. He was the only person that didn’t care about money or fame,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“Someone who was actually from an emotional point, someone who understands, thinking about his health and did the right thing by throwing the towel in, because he could have got seriously hurt.

“He was getting hit with punches that weren’t knocking him out, they were concussing him. Mark Breland knows what it’s like, because Mark Breland has been in the same position Wilder was in. He’s someone that cares about the athlete and the boxing side of things.

“Not just ‘Bomb Squad’, nonsense. He doesn’t care about that. He’s the only one in the team, you don’t see him running around and shouting and screaming. He’s just a little quiet guy, does his job.

“Deontay Wilder is an idiot, he clearly can’t see it. Good luck to him, it’s his team, he can do whatever he wants. But I think it’s a bad mistake. Mark Breland is the only one that knows boxing in his team.”

Whyte replaced his own trainer Mark Tibbs with Xavier Miller in July ahead of his fifth-round knockout loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in August.

The pair will meet in an immediate rematch on November 21.

“I don’t look for excuses,” said Whyte, who is preparing for a rematch with Povetkin on November 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“Listen, my coaching team did what they were supposed to do. They got me to the fight injury-free, they got me to the fight in shape. We were boxing well, we were winning rounds, we were fighting one of the best [opponents] I have fought in a long time.

“Early doors I was making him miss. The punches that he usually lands, I was making him miss, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. It’s boxing, you can win 11-and-a-half rounds and get stopped in the last 10 seconds.

“The team has done a great job, they got me in a good place. From what they got me from to what I was in Saudi. They got me down to 17 stone plus, we were happy.

“Credit due to Povetkin, fair play to him, he threw a good punch and it landed and what more can I say. Now we go into camp, we put it right, we come back again. I believe I beat Povetkin nine times out of 10.”