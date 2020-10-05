Eric Armit’s Boxing results; The Past Week in Action 27 September 2020

Eric is well known for his extensive weekly round-up of world boxing results, detailing key action, from the last seven days. Eric also writes weekly snips and snipes. Eric has a vast knowledge and in his spare time he is a boxing supervisor.

The Past Week in Action 27 September 2020

Highlights:

-Mairis Breidis wins the WBBS cruiserweight tournament final by outpointing Yuniel Dorticos and collects the Muhammad Ali trophy and the IBF title

-The Terrible Twins Jermall and Jermall Charlo make it a family double as Jermall outpoints Sergiy Derevyanchenko to retain the WBC middleweight title and Jermell knocks out Jeison Rosario to unify the IBF, WBA and WBC super welterweight titles

-Josh Taylor successfully defends the IBF and WBA super light titles as he destroys Thai challenger Apinun Khongsong with a body punch in the first round

-Luis Nery wins the vacant WBC super bantamweight title with points win over Aaron Alameda

-John Riel Casimero stops Ghanaian Duke Micah in defence of his WBO bantamweight title

-Brandon Figueroa halts Damien Vazquez in defence of the secondary WBA super bantam title

-Tony Yoke excites French fans with a first round victory over Johann Duhaupas

-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr loses on a technical decision against unknown Mario Cazares

World Title/Major Shows

September 26

Uncasville, CT, USA: Middle: Jermall Charlo (31-0) W PTS 12 Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3). Super Welter: Jermell Charlo (34-1) W KO 8 Jeison Rosario (20-2-1). Super Bantam: Luis Nery (31-0) W PTS 12 Aaron Alameda (25-1).Bantam: John Riel Casimero (30-4) W TKO 3 Duke Micah (24-1). Super Bantam: Brandon Figueroa (21-0-1) W TKO 10 Damien Vazquez (15-2-1). Super Bantam: Daniel Roman (28-3-1) W PTS 12 Juan Payano (21-4). Super Welter: Bakhram Murtazaliev (18-0) W TKO 4 Manny Woods (16-10-1).

Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko

Charlo retains the WBC title as he builds an early lead and then holds off a strong finish from Derevyanchenko to take a well deserved unanimous verdict.

Round 1

No early fireworks as they both probed with their jab. Derevyanchenko threw a couple of right crosses without connecting and Charlo’s jabs gave him the edge.

Score: 10-9 Charlo

Round 2

They both scored with sharp rights early then Charlo began to put his punches together scoring with a series of jabs and rights. Derevyanchenko countered but not enough to offset the work from Charlo.

Score:10-9 Charlo Charlo 20-18

Round 3

Derevyanchenko connected with a right at the start of the round but Charlo hit back using his longer reach to score with jabs and then with a left hook. The fight came to life as they stood and traded punches with both landing well. As the round ended Charlo was spearing Derevyanchenko with jabs until a right to the side of the head unhinged Derevyanchenko’s legs and he staggered back. Charlo landed a couple of left hooks with Derevyanchenko almost going down but he grabbed Charlo and the bell went. Derevyanchenko had a swelling under his left eye that could become a problem

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 30-27

Round 4

Derevyanchenko scored with a heavy right at the start of the round but Charlo shook it off and fired home jabs then a left hook and a right of his own. Derevyanchenko launched some fierce attacks but with Charlo countering him and outscoring him on the inside snapping Derevyanchenko’s head back and he connected with two powerful left uppercuts.

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 40-36

Official Scores: Judge David Sutherland 40-36 Charlo, Judge Tim Cheatham 40-36 Charlo, Judge Steve Weisfeld 40-36 Charlo.

Round 5

Plenty of action in this round as Derevyanchenko ploughed forward trying to muscle Charlo to the ropes. Derevyanchenko was getting through with some heavy rights to the head but Charlo was countering with vicious hooks inside and just had the edge as they traded quality punches for the whole three minutes. Derevyanchenko was cut over his left eye.

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 50-45

Round 6

A round for Derevyanchenko. He refused to be kept out and consistently passed Charlo’s guard to score with thumping rights to the head and hooks to the body. Charlo was still scoring at distance but Derevyanchenko was doing the better work inside absorbing whatever Charlo threw and then throwing more back and having Charlo penned in a corner at the bell.

Score: 10-9 Derevyanchenko Charlo 59-55

Round 7

Charlo brought his height and reach advantages into play in this round. He was stabbing jabs through Derevyanchenko’s guard forcing Derevyanchenko to lunge forward to get close enough to score. Despite that Derevyanchenko was willing to walk through the jabs and counters to score with hooks and heavy rights inside and doing enough to earn the points in a tough gruelling but entertaining battle.

Score: 10-9 Derevyanchenko Charlo 68-65

Round 8

Derevyanchenko turned this round into a brawl staying in close and working to the body. Charlo was finding it difficult to get some punching room but he was matching Derevyanchenko and just before the end of the round he scored with a heavy right cross. Derevyanchenko just kept coming but seconds later Charlo connected with a booming right to the head. Derevyanchenko was stopped in his tracks and dipped at the knees then retreated with Charlo pursuing him to the ropes badly shaken. Charlo landed two more left hooks but then the bell went.

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 78-74

Official Scores: Judge David Sutherland 79-73 Charlo, Judge Tim Cheatham 79-73 Charlo, Judge Steve Weisfeld 79-73 Charlo.

Round 9

Derevyanchenko was a mess with his left eye almost closed and blood dripping from the cut over his right eye. Charlo was spearing Derevyanchenko with jabs and then throwing plenty of rights which Derevyanchenko had trouble seeing due to his restricted vision. However he began to pile forward again to score with hooks inside. A right cross from Charlo landed flush on Derevyanchenko’s swollen eye and an uppercut snapped his head up

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 88-83

Round 10

The doctor checked Derevyanchenko’s vision from his left eye and allowed the fight to continue. Good round for Derevyanchenko. He was coming forward throwing punches and he rocked Charlo a few times with long rights. Inside he was digging in body shots with hooks from both hands. Charlo landed some hard counters but was under pressure most of the round.

Score: 10-9 Derevyanchenko Charlo 97-93

Round 11

Charlo did not work hard enough in this round. Derevyanchenko was barrelling forward behind right crosses and left hooks. He was able to keep Charlo on the ropes for spells and worked away with punches from both hands with Charlo not getting off many counters.

Score: 10-9 Derevyanchenko Charlo 106-103

Round 12

A round of two halves. Over the early action Charlo was picking Derevyanchenko apart with jabs and scoring with rights. Over the second half Derevyanchenko was swarming all over Charlo pumping out punches with Charlo too busy defending to launch any useful counters and for me Derevyanchenko took the round.

Score: 10-9 Derevyanchenko Charlo 115-113

Official Scores: Judge David Sutherland 118-110 Charlo, Judge Tim Cheatham 116-112 Charlo, Judge Steve Weisfeld 117-111 Charlo.

The 30-year-old from Houston was making the second defence of the WBC title. Right now I feel he would beat Ryota Murata, Demetrius Andrade and even Gennady Golovkin and I can’t see Saul Alvarez wanting any part of him. With Derevyanchenko out of the way WBC No 2 Jaime Munguia a former WBO super welter champion should move up to the No 1 spot but he is already No 1 with the WBO which might open the door for Welshman Liam Williams who is currently WBC No 3. Ukrainian Derevyanchenko,34, has lost in world title fights to Daniel Jacobs on a split decision and Golovkin on a close but unanimous decision and although he will have to get a couple of good wins a fourth shot is a possibility.

Charlo vs. Rosario

Charlo powers his way to unifying the IBF,WBA and IBF titles with kayo of Rosario

Round 1

After a quiet first thirty seconds Charlo launched a wild attack missing with a couple of swing but connecting with a punch that clipped Rosario on the side of his head. That knocked Rosario off balance and he staggered back into the ropes. His right leg went under the bottom rope on to the ring apron which also unbalanced him and he went down with Charlo following him on the way down with two more punches that just barely landed. He was up at three and when the action resumed he used his jab to keep Charlo in the back foot and might have won the round but for the knockdown.

Score: 10-8 Charlo

Round 2

Rosario used his strong jab to boss the second connecting with a good right to the head and a left to the body. He put his punches together well and did a good job of blocking most of Charlo’s counters. He closed the round by being on target with a left to the head and a right to the body,

Score: 10-9 Rosario Charlo 19-18

Round 3

Clearly Rosario’s round. Again his jab was constantly snaking out and he was scoring with quick bursts of punches. Charlo was looking to counter but was mainly off target and under pressure.

Score: 10-9 Rosario TIED 28-28

Round 4

Another round for Rosario. He was tracking the retreating Charlo around the perimeter of the ring. His jab was quick and accurate and when he managed to trap Charlo on the ropes he was firing short bunches of punches with very little coming back from Charlo

Score: 10-9 Rosario Rosario 38-37

Round 5

This round was close with Rosario still on the front foot and sticking Charlo with jabs. Charlo was more active in this round throwing more punches and just doing enough to take the round.

Score: 10-9 Charlo TIED 47-47

Round 6

Rosario had gone low a couple of times and there was a break in the action as he landed low again and was given a stern warning. He looked on his way to winning the round when he trapped Charlo on the ropes and raked Charlo with punches and later landed two left hooks to the body . With less than five seconds remaining in the round Charlo connected with a left hook and then exploded a right to Rosario’s head. For a split second Rosario was swaying on stiffened legs like a drunk and then his knees gave way and he pitched forward and down on his hands and knees. He was up at the count of four but looked unsteady. The referee counted to eight and since the three minutes were up Rosario was able to walk back to his corner but swayed on the way there.

Score: 10-8 Charlo Charlo 57-55

Round 7

Rosario was using his jab well at the start of the round but the sting in the punch had gone and he was more tentative in his work. Charlo was actually out jabbing Rosario at times and edged the round.

Score: 10-9 Charlo Charlo 67-64

Round 8

The end was worrying. Charlo landed two jabs which did not look that hard. Rosario stumbled back and fell to the canvas flat out with his body twitching. He started to rise but then collapsed to one side on to his back again and he was counted out. With this win Texas “Iron Man” Charlo adds the IBF and WBA titles to the WBC belt he already owns. His power made the difference here as Rosario outboxed him in the early rounds. He lost his WBC title to Tony Harrison in 2018 but regained it with an eleventh round kayo of Harrison in December. Rosario had both surprised and impressed in winning his two titles with a stoppage of Julian Williams in January. He boxed well here but Charlo’s heavier punching made the difference.

Nery vs. Alameda

Nery becomes a two-division champion as he wins the vacant WBC super bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over fellow-Mexican Alameda

Round 1

Nery was on target early with his southpaw jabs and right hooks. Alameda mainly stuck to his jab and was not looking to get involved in trading punches too early

Score: 10-9 Nery

Round 2

Alameda tried to get his own southpaw jab working in the second but Nery was sharper and was also dodging and stepping away from Alamedas jab and coming back with hooks from both hands. Neither connected a lot but Nery did what scoring there was.

Score: 10-9 Nery Nery 20-18

Round 3

Nery again won the battle of the jabs early in the round and was also throwing hooks and uppercuts. Things livened up over the second part of the round as they started to trade punches with Nery getting the better of the exchanges.

Score: 10-9 Nery Nery 30-27

Round 4

Alameda was not throwing enough punches and letting Nery dictate the pace. He was also sticking almost exclusively to his jab whereas Nery was mixing-in short burst of hooks and taking the rounds.

Score: 10-9 Nery Nery 40-36

Official Scores; Judge Julie Lederman 40-36 Nery, Judge Tony Carusone 40-36 Nery, Judge Don Ackerman 39-37 Nery

Round 5

Alameda finally found some confidence in the fifth. He was still using his jab as his primary weapon but now began to throw some long right crosses. Nery attacked strongly at the end of the round but Alameda matched him and took the round.

Score: 10-9 Alameda Nery 49-46

Round 6

Nery took this one with some combination punches. He was coming forward throwing bunches of hooks a lot of which were getting through Alameda seemed to have forgotten to bring his left hand for this round and his jabs were more than outweighed by the two-handed attacks of Nery.

Score: 10-9 Nery Nery 59-55

Round 7

This was easy for Nery. Alameda was not putting him under any pressure and Nery was marching forward throwing punches from both hands with very little coming back. Alameda was still a one-armed fighter with Nery throwing more and landing more.

Score: 10-9 Nery Nery 69-64

Round 8

Alameda was much busier in this round. He was more positive with his jabs and releasing his left. Nery was boxing cleverly but not pressing as much. It was a close round and Alameda just came out on top.

Score: 10-9 Alameda Nery 78-74

Official Scores; Judge Julie Lederman 77-75 Nery, Judge Tony Carusone 78-74 Nery, Judge Don Ackerman 79-73 Nery

Round 9

Nery upped his output in this round. He was firing his punches in lots of three and four with Alameda too busy bobbing and weaving to counter. Alameda just did not bring his right into play and was throwing one punch at a time.

Score: 10-9 Nery Nery 88-83

Round 10

Alameda’s best round so far. His jab was still his prime mover but now he was following in behind it with straight rights and even banging home some body punches. He was putting pressure on Nery and landing regularly.

Score: 10-9 Alameda Nery 97-93

Round 11

Nery was saving his best for last. He stormed forward throughout the round throwing more punches and forcing Alameda on to the back foot. Nery stepped up his work rate as the round went along and Alameda just could not match him.

Score:10-9 Nary Nery 107-102

Round 12

Nery swamped Alameda with punches in the last. He just kept marching forward throwing shots with both hands. They were not heavy punches and he missed with a lot but the volume had Alameda retreating with no room to fire counters as Nery swept to victory.

Score:10-9 Nery Nery 117-111

Official Scores; Judge Julie Lederman 115-113 Nery, Judge Tony Carusone 116-112 Nery, Judge Don Ackerman 118-110 Nery

The 25-yeart-old Nery makes some sort of amends for losing his WBC bantamweight title when he failed to make the weight for a defence in Japan in 2018. A defence against Daniel Roman early next year would be an attractive match. Alameda performed well enough but his lack of experience over twelve rounds and the absence of any rated fighter in his list of victims always made this a too tough ask for him.

Casimero vs. Micah

In a WBO bantamweight title defence Casimero brutalises a gutsy but overmatched Micah before the fight is mercifully halted in the third round.

Round 1

Micah was busy with his jab early with Casimero looking to get inside to work. He began to find the target with rights to the body. Both scored with solid rights late in the round with Casimero taking the round with his body punches.

Score: 10-9 Casimero

Round 2

Micah tried to establish his jab but Casimero was digging in hurtful body punches and switching upstairs to land rights to the head. Micah caught Casimero with a good right but then stood static in front of Casimero and paid for that mistake as a left to the head sent him tumbling back and down. He was up at six and tried to punch with Casimero but was on unsteady legs and absorbed plenty of punishment. He fell to the canvas after missing with a punch and then stood on shaky legs pinned to the ropes as Casimero pounded on him fiercely until the bell saved Micah but the referee should have already stopped the fight.

Score: 10-8 Casimero Casimero 20-17

Round 3

The doctor examined Micah before the start of the round and pronounced him fit to continue. Micah again tried to punch with Casimero but was rocked by lefts and rights before a right to the body and a left hook sent him staggering and the referee stopped the fight.

Filipino Casimero retains the WBO title. This his sixth inside the distance win in a row. He is already a two division champion and a fight with Naoya Inoue would give him a chance to cement his legacy. Ghanaian Micah, a former Commonwealth and WBC International champion showed skill and guts but was in over his head.

Figueroa vs. Vazquez

Figueroa holds on o the secondary WBA title as his physical advantages and punching power prove just too much for brave Mexican challenger Vazquez

Round 1

Southpaw Vazquez looked sharp at the start. He was quick with his jab and scoring well with right hooks to the body. Figueroa changed to southpaw and connected with a long left but Vazquez ended the round scoring with a series of left hooks.

Score: 10-9 Vazquez

Round 2

At 5’9” Figueroa had height and reach over Vazquez and made use of that to score with jabs from both the orthodox and southpaw styles. He was connecting with long crosses with Vazquez a little quicker but less accurate.

Score: 10-9 Figueroa TIED 19-19

Round 3

Figueroa made use of his longer reach to pierce Vazquez guard with right jabs and also to land long crosses. Vazquez was falling short now with his own jab and was being met with counters when he tried to get past Figueroa’s jab.

Score: 10-9 Figueroa Figueroa 29-28

Round 4

The first round fire from Vazquez was nowhere in sight now, Figueroa was hammering him with jabs from both stances and digging in some strong body punches. Vazquez scored with a pair of counters late in the round but was taking punishment at the end

Score: 10-9 Figueroa Figueroa 39-37

Official Scores: Judge John McKale 39-37 Figueroa, Judge Glenn Feldman 39-37 Figueroa, Judge Dori Trella 39-37 Figueroa.

Round 5

A closer round. Figueroa was till connecting with the harder punches but he was also leaving himself open and Vazquez was able to get through with jabs and some counters but the heavier punches from Figueroa were grinding him down.

Score: 10-9 Figueroa Figueroa 49-46

Round 6

Vazquez opened the round by sending a stream of jabs through the leaky defence of Figueroa. Figueroa took control from the mid-point of the round with his heavier punches and but Vazquez came back strongly late in the round and just pinched the points.

Score:10-9 Vazquez Figueroa 58-56

Round 7

The round was an untidy one as they both looked tired,. Figueroa was landing some strong body punches and outscoring Vazquez. Vazquez kept finding gaps to score landing two heavy rights but Figueroa was connecting with some fierce shots.

Score: 10-9 Figueroa Figueroa 68-65

Round 8

The doctor had a quick look at a swelling under Vazquez’s right eye and his other bumps and bruises before the start of the round. Figueroa turned up the heat and an exhausted Vazquez took a pounding being rocked by a series of lefts to the head and holding to smother Figueroa’s work.

Score: 10-9 Figueroa Figueroa 78-74

Official Scores: Judge John McKale 79-73 Figueroa, Judge Glenn Feldman 79-73 Figueroa, Judge Dori Trella 78-74 Figueroa.

Round 9

Vazquez was also cut over the right eye now. Three overhand lefts shook Vazquez and Figueroa piled on the punishment. He had Vazquez on the ropes unloading to head and body. The referee stepped in to separate them and when he pushed Figueroa back he did it so hard that Figueroa staggered back and ended up on the canvas. Vazquez now had a swelling on the right side of his face and his right eye was almost closed. Figueroa was whacking him with lefts that Vazquez could not see coming.

Score: 10-9 Figueroa Figueroa 88-83

Round 10

The doctor had another look at Vazquez and indicated the fight could continue but it should have been stopped with one of the judges scoring the ninth 10-8 without a knockdown. Vazquez bravely tried to box but two heavy head punches and two body shots saw the referee belatedly stop the fight. Figueroa was making the second defence of the WBA secondary title. The 23-year-old brother of former WBC champion Omar makes it 16 wins by KO/TKO. He was upgraded from interim champion to secondary champion in October last year then in November fought a split draw with Julio Ceja in a title defence in which Ceja failed to make the weight. Vazquez fought with courage but how a guy who in his last two fights had drawn with 9-10-3 Josue Morales and beaten 24-43-3 Alejandro Moreno-who had lost his last 14 fights-qualifies for a title shot only the WBA know and if they are smart they won’t tell!!

Roman vs. Payano

Romano wins WBC eliminator as he come from a long way behind to get the decision over southpaw Payano with a strong finish. Payano made the better start with his quicker hands and scored with a nice combination to edge the opening round. Roman did better in the second and shook Payano with a left near the end of the round. Payano swung the fight back his way in the third scoring with bursts of body punches but as heads bumped Payano came away with a cut over his left eye. The fourth and fifth were close and although Roman produced plenty of pressure and tried switching guards the rounds again went to Payano with his quick and accurate jabs and counters. Roman had a better sixth going well to the body and closing down space for Payano. The seventh swung back to Payano. He was comfortable on the back foot feeding Romano jabs and although Romano landed a good right late in the round it was not enough to win the round. Payano came onto the front foot in the eighth and now it was Roman under pressure being raked with body punches. Payano continued to forge forward in the ninth but Roman feeling he was behind upped his pace and landed heavy to the body before connecting with a right that opened another cut over Payano’s left eye. Romano continued his surge in the tenth and eleventh with Payano looking to be slowing. They fought hard in the twelfth and just before the bell Romano looked to have scored a knockdown. A left sent Payano reeling into the ropes and he touched down but the referee ruled it a slip. In the end it was not important as all three judges had Romano ahead 116-112 at the end. It was a must win fight for Roman after losing his IBF and WBA titles on a split decision against Murodjon Akhmadaliev in January. He is rated WBC 3/WBA 3/WBO 4/IBF 6(4) so if he can stay unbeaten a title fight in 2021 looks a good bet. Dominican Payano, 36, a former WBA bantam champion suffered a big blow here. He had been knocked out by both Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery and had slipped out of the ratings. He came close here and might even have gone away with a draw after dominating early but now his chances of another title fight have probably disappeared.

Murtazaliev vs. Woods

Murtazaliev overcomes an early embarrassment to stop Woods. A left hook from Woods put Murtazaliev on the canvas in the first round. Murtazaliev was more off balance than hurt. He made Woods pay for the insult by handing out serious punishment in the second and third. Woods was under heavy fire on the fourth when the fight was stopped. The 27-year-old Russian, the IBF No 1, now has 13 wins by KO/TKO. No surprise at the ending as Woods has lost 6 of his last 7 fights 5 of them by KO/TKO.

Munich, Germany: Cruiser: Mairis Breidis (27-1) W PTS 12 Yuniel Dorticos (24-12). Middle: Denis Radovan (14-0-1) W PTS 10 Nuhu Lawal (27-8). Super Middle: Leon Bunn (16-0) W PTS 8 Timo Laine (27-14,1ND).

Breidis vs. Dorticos

The long drawn out WBSS cruiserweight tournament finally comes to an end as Breidis wins both the Muhammad Ali trophy and the IBF title with a majority decision which should have been a clear unanimous points victory.

Round 1

With neither fighter having fought for fifteen months it was a cautious start. Dorticos opened up first with a left/right/left sequence and he scored with two rights later in the round.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos

Round 2

Dorticos did most of the work in the second. He had his jab working well and scored to the body. Breidis was more active than in the first but was on the back foot and Dorticos was getting his punches off first.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos Dorticos 20-18

Round 3

It looked as though this might go to Dorticos as well but Breidis suddenly came to life. He was banging jabs through Dorticos guard and putting together some rapid combinations and that put Dorticos on the back foot.

Score: 10-9 Breidis Dorticos 29-28

Round 4

Breidis outworked Dorticos. Although mainly on the back foot Breidis was now winning the war of jabs. He was also timing the attacks of the Cuban and countering strongly. Dorticos connected with a right cross before the bell but it was Briedis who took the round.

Score:10-9 Breidis TIED 38-38

Round 5

Breidis took this one. He was threading jabs though the defence of Dorticos and then stepping in with a quick bunch of punches. Dorticos tactics were to follow Breidis around the ring and try to nail him with a huge right cross but Briedis was constantly pumping out his jab and getting through with rights.

Score: 10-9 Breidis Breidis 48-47

Round 6

This was a closer round mainly because Dorticos used his jab and was not waiting and waiting for openings for his right. Even then Breidis was pumping out his jab and coming in behind it with rights. He landed the best punch of the fight so far in the shape of a peach of a right uppercut

Score: 10-9 Breidis Breidis 58-56

Round 7

Breidis was outboxing Dorticos. He was doubling up on his jabs and changing his angles of attack. Dorticos was coming forward in a straight line and telegraphing his punches giving Breidis the opportunity to get his punches off first. He landed a heavy right late in the round with Dorticos too slow to counter .

Score: 10-9 Breidis Breidis 68-65

Round 8

Dorticos was more positive in this round. He was stronger with his jab and letting his punches go more. Breidis did not use his jab as much. Dorticos landed a thudding body punch and a right to the head at the bell.

Score: 10-9 Dorticos Briedis 77-75

Round 9

Breidis was back in control. He was working hard with his jab and connected with an overhand rights and left hooks. Dorticos was relying on big rights and although he landed one Breidis just shook it off and got through with a right cross and a left hook.

Score: 10-9 Briedis Breidis 87-84

Round 10

Dorticos was still looking for that one big punch and whilst he was waiting and waiting to get Breidis in his cross hairs Breidis was nipping in scoring with two or three punches then ducking out. As Dorticos missed with a wild right a left jab from Breidis sent him stumbling back and Breidis connected with some punches before Dorticos recovered.

Score: 10-9 Breidis Breidis 97-93

Round 11

This was the most one-sided round of the fight. Dorticos needed a knockout but it was Breidis who seemed to be looking for it. He forced Dorticos back time and again and was then throwing rights as he came in behind the jab with many of them landing and with nothing really coming back from Dorticos.

Score: 10-9 Breidis Breidis 107-102

Round 12

Dorticos tried to find the punch he needed in this round but Breidis was not about to let that happen. He outboxed and outlanded Dorticos finding the target with his jab and stepping in with rights whilst Dorticos was just too slow to be a threat.

Score: 10-9 Breidis Breidis 117-111

Official Scores: Judge Mikael Hook 117-111 Breidis, Judge Jorge Milke 117-111 Briedis, Judge Matteo Montella 114-114.

Difficult to understand that last score however Breidis is now the IBF champion and the winner of the Muhammad Ali trophy. A long time coming but surely worth the wait. The WBC stripped Breidis of his title in November. They had ordered him to give Krzys Glowacki an immediate return after Breidis scored a controversial win over Glowacki to become WBC champion June. His only loss was a majority decision against Oleksandr Usyk for the WBC and WBO titles in 2018. He looks to be the best of the bunch at cruiserweight now but is talking about going up to heavyweight. Dorticos fought a dumb fight and paid the price for relying on one big right to win. He’s better than that and is still a factor at cruiserweight.

Radovan vs. Lawal

Radovan remains unbeaten and keeps the IBF European title with a comfortable points victory over short-notice substitute Lawal. Radovan boxed his way through this one. He was able to use his longer reach to keep Lawal on the end of his left jab. When Lawal launched an attack Radovan’s good footwork and solid defence frustrated the Nigerian-born fighter’s efforts. Radovan took no chances and eased his way to winning every round. Scores 100-90 for Radovan on the three cards. The 27-year-old from Cologne is rated IBF 10(8)/WBO 12 but he is yet to face an international test. He was a leading figure in German’s amateur ranks being German champion in 2011 and 2012 and getting a silver medal in 2013 and 2014 as well as fighting in the WBC and Bundesliga. Lawal, 38, came in when Radovan’s original opponent had to drop out as one of his party tested positive for the corona virus. Lawal is on the down slope now being 2-6 in his last 8 fights.

Bunn vs. Laine

Bunn has no trouble in outpointing Finn Laine. Bunn fought this one on the inside. He broke Laine down with relentless pressure and body punches. Laine just could not keep Bunn out and spent much of the fight with his back to the ropes as Bunn worked him over. Laine was almost put down by a body shot in the third but he stayed in the fight and although never a threat he gave Bunn some ring time in Bunn’s first fight since November. All three judges scored it 80-72 for Bunn. As with Radovan Bunn has good amateur credentials being a successful fighter in the Bundesliga and winning the German title in 2015. Laine a former Finnish light heavyweight champion loses whenever he tries to move up.

London, England: Super Light: Josh Taylor (17-0) W KO 1 Apinun Khongsong (16-1). Bantam: Charlie Edwards (16-1,1ND) W PTS 10 Kyle Williams (11-3). Super Bantam: Ionut Baluta (14-2) W TKO 3 David Oliver Joyce (12-2).

Taylor vs. Khongsong

Taylor blasts out Thai Khongsong with a debilitating body punch. Khongsong tried a couple of rights early but was short with them Taylor was patient looking for an opening as they prodded with their jabs. Taylor tried a couple of long range body shots but did not find the target. As they clinched Taylor drove Khongsong to the ropes and connected with a savage left to the ribs and Khongsong collapsed to the canvas on his side then rolled around in agony as he was counted out. It was almost five minutes before the Thai was able to get on his feet. Taylor retains the IBF and WBA titles and is still on course for a unification match with WBC/WBO champion Jose Carlos Ramirez. Khongsong’s credibility as a mandatory challenger was very questionable and Box Rec had him rated No 156 in their world ratings.

Edwards vs. Williams

Former WBC flyweight champion Edwards returns to action as he decisions bantamweight Williams. Edwards speed and skill was in evidence and he was several classes above Williams in those departments. Williams did what he could to rough Edwards up but Edwards refused to take part in a brawl and stuck to his skills. Williams was finding the speedy Edwards a difficult target and was having to eat jabs and hard rights. Williams did better over the second half of the fight but Edwards was still in control. William’s best round was the eighth when he managed to cut off the ring and land some good punches but Edwards was still outscoring him and breezed to a comfortable win. Referees score 99-91 for Edwards. This was Edwards first fight since a No Decision ending in a WBC title defence against Julio Cesar Martinez in August when a knockout win for Martinez was overturned due Martinez hitting Edwards when he was down. Edwards is now up at bantam and is No 3 with the WBC but this is a super tough division. Former English champion Williams made Edwards work for his win so earned his pay.

Baluta vs. Joyce

Baluta springs another surprise as he stops former amateur star Joyce in three rounds. Joyce was jabbing strongly in the first but there were already some danger signs in right counters from Baluta. Joyce ended the round on a high connecting with a solid left hook. Baluta shook Joyce early in the second driving him to a corner and then bombarding him with punches. Joyce was on unsteady legs but he fired back despite being rocked a couple more times and fought his way out of the corner. Joyce then took the fight to Baluta and seemed to have recovered but Baluta connected with a couple of hard rights to the head later in the round. Joyce was trying to control the fight with aggression in the third but a long left hook from Baluta sent him to the canvas on his back. he was up at five but Baluta blitzed him with a succession of head punches and the referee stopped the fight. The Madrid-based Romanian Baluta wins the WBO European title. He sprung a huge upset by outpointing former IBF champion JT Doheny in March and has suddenly emerged as a danger man in the division. Joyce,33, had beaten Lee Haskins to win the vacant WBO European title in February. He was a star of Irish amateur boxing but with his inside the distance loss to Leigh Wood and this defeat he seems another who stayed too long in the amateurs.

23 September

Los Angeles. CA, USA: Light: Nestor Bravo (19-0) W PTS 10 Jose Luis Gallegos (19-9). Feather: Vic Pasillas (16-0) KO 6 Ranfis Encarnacion (17-1).

Bravo vs. Gallegos

Puerto Rican prospect Bravo boxes his way to victory building a big enough lead so that two late point deductions still leave him a clear winner. Bravo used jab and move tactics to set up his win, Gallegos tried to get inside to work but it was Bravo who was scoring outside and inside with better and more body punches with some impressive left hooks. Gallegos kept pressing but Bravo rocked him with a right in the eighth. Further pressure from Gallegos saw Bravo using a number of illegal measures to blunt his attacks and after a few warning the referee deducted a point from Bravo in the ninth. The last round was a poor one for Bravo as he was caught with a solid right to the side/back of the head in the tenth and was reeling from the punch and grabbed Gallegos which led to him suffering a second point deducted for holding but his lead was too wide for Gallegos to cut into. Scores 96-92 twice and 97-91 for Bravo. After winning 7 of his last 8 fights inside the distance going ten rounds for the first will have been useful experience for Bravo. Chicago-born Gallegos was coming off a win over useful Ricky Lopez.

Pasillas vs. Encarnacion

Californian Pasillas gradually breaks down and halts Dominican Encarnacion in a clash of unbeaten fighters. Pasillas was bombarding Encarnacion with an array of punches from the start of the fight and never allowed Encarnacion a chance to settle. Encarnacion had some success with rights in the second but from there it was one-way traffic. Hooks, uppercuts and straight punches to head and body from both hands from Pasillas eventually wore down Encarnacion. Pasillas was driving Encarnacion around the ring at the end of the fifth and continued the beating in the sixth until a left hook snapped Encarnacion’s head back and dumped him on the floor against the ropes. The referee started to count and Encarnacion managed to climb to his feet but his corner had already thrown in the towel. The 28-year-old Pasillas was inactive in 2016 and 2017 and has scored five inside the distance victories since returning to the ring. This was a very impressive performance and he could emerge as a real threat. Encarnacion was rated IBF 7/WBA14 but he has blown those.

24 September

Miami, FL, USA: Bantam: Melvin Lopez (23-1) W TKO 1 Yeison Vargas (17-5). Super Fly: Cristofer Rosales (31-5) W PTS 8 Samuel Gutierrez (16-27-6)

Lopez vs. Vargas

Lopez scores spectacular first round win. After some preliminary sparring southpaw Lopez landed a thunderbolt straight left to the chin of Vargas. For a split second Vargas was bent over with his hands down like a puppet whose strings had been cut and then he collapsed back and down flat on the canvas with the referee immediately calling for medical assistance for Vargas. All over in 63 seconds. Lopez, a former systems engineer student from Nicaragua, makes it 14 inside the distance victories. He won his first 21 fights before being halted in nine rounds by Chilean Jose Velasquez in October last year. Colombian Vargas won his first 17 fights but the good times are gone as this is his fifth defeat in a row by KO/TKO.

Rosales vs. Gutierrez

Useful outing for Rosales against Mexican journeyman Gutierrez. Rosales was too quick and too mobile and outscored Gutierrez. Despite that Gutierrez never looked like crumbling as was more than willing to stand and trade with Rosales and did his job by going the full eight rounds. Scores 79-73 all for Rosales. “The Whip” Rosales a former WBC flyweight champion, is No 4 with WBC and is rebuilding after losing his WBC title to Charlie Edwards in 2018 and then losing to Julio Cesar Martinez on a ninth round stoppage last December for the title vacated by Edwards. Gutierrez drops to 0-7-1 in his eight most recent outings but he was not brought in to win.

Biloxi, MS, USA: Welter: Mark Reyes (13-0) W TKO 4 Carlos Rodriguez (13-9-1). Super Light: Michael Williams (13-0) W KO 2 Thomas Miller (6-4).

Reyes vs. Rodriguez

Reyes wins all the way before re stopping Rodriguez in the fourth. The Tampa fighter rocked Rodriguez with a left in the first and was in total control. Rodriguez managed to hang around until the fourth. Reyes put Rodriguez down with a heavy right. Rodriguez managed to get up but Reyes drove him along the ropes connecting with vicious body shots. Rodriguez tried to hold to survive but was pinned to the ropes taking punishment and not fighting back and the fight was stopped. The 24-year-old Reyes registers his eighth inside the distance win on the bounce and his eleventh in total but he did not make the contract weight for this fight. Mexican Rodriguez has to take on board his fourth failure to last the distance in a fight.

Williams vs. Miller

The 6’1” tall Williams gets his ninth win by KO/TKO as he blast out Miller with a body shot in the second round. Miller used plenty of tricks to try to distract Williams from his game plan but he was hurt by a body punch early in the second and then a right to the body sent him down and he was counted out. Williams is trained by Roy Jones Jr who promoted the card. Miller was out of the ring for four years before returning last November and he has lost all three of his fights since then inside the distance.

25 September

Usti nad Labem, Czech: Middle: Viktor Agateljan (9-1) W PTS 10 Tomas Bezvoda (8-11). Heavy: Tomas Salek (13-2) W TKO 3 Pawel Sowik (3-7).Middle: Wanik Awdijan (26-1) W PTS 6 Pavel Albrecht (5-8). Light Heavy: Ondrej Budera (13-17-1) W PTS 8 Sascha Arsumanjan (7-1-1)

Agateljan vs. Bezvoda

Agateljan produces a strong finish and wins the vacant Czech title with points victory over Bezvoda. Over the first half of the fight these two produced an entertaining contest with neither really able to dominate. After five rounds two judges had Agateljan narrowly ahead by 47-46 and the third saw it 47-46 for Bezvoda. Agateljan forced the fight hard over the second half dominating the fight both in close and at distance. With his brother Erik, an Elite level amateur, urging him to up the pace he shook Bezvoda a couple of times and emerged a clear winner. Scores 98-92, 97-93 and 96-92 for Agateljan. The 26-year-old Armenian-born Agateljan was Czech schools champion at 38.5kg and boxed right through to winning tournaments at 75kg. His only loss is a points decision against Tej Pratap Singh in Australia last year. Bezvoda, a teammate of Agateljan as an amateur, has lost his last four bouts on points.

Salek vs. Sowik

Czech heavyweight Salek punches too hard for Pole Sowik. After taking the first round he went on to floor Sowik three times before the fight was halted in the third. Eleventh inside the distance victory for the 6’3 ½” 22-year-old Czech. His losses have come against Pavel Sour for the national title and unbeaten Peter Kadiru. Fourth loss in a row for Sowik.

Awdijan vs. Albrecht

Awdijan takes unanimous verdict over substitute Albrecht. The 6’2” Armenian-born Awdijan turned professional at 17 but shoulder and foot injuries have affected his progress. The 25-year-old German has put together a 19 bout winning streak since losing to Frenchman Kevin Thomas Cojean in 2014. This was just too huge a step up for Albrecht.

Budera vs. Arsumanjan

Budera returns to the ring and takes a majority decision over unbeaten Arsumanjan. Budera was not expected to win this one. He had announced his retirement in July after suffering three consecutive inside the distance losses but never say never. Budera simply outfought Arsumanjan and took a deserved decision. Scores 78-74, and 78-75 for Budera and 76-76. Budera will now give it one more try to see how far he can go. German Arsumanjan has a rebuilding job on his hands.

Marcianise, Italy: Light: Mohamed Khalladi (14-8-1,1ND) W KO 2Domenico Valentino (9-2). No home town celebrations for Valentino as a bolt from the blue type shot from Khalladi puts Valentino down and out. As expected in the first Valentino showed his skill levels were far above those of the Tunisian pastry cook Khalladi rattling home some sharp combinations. He was shaping up to repeat the dose in the second but as he went to throw a jab Khalladi beat him to the punch with a booming straight right that sent Valentino down on his back. He struggled to get up but failed and was counted out. Huge win for Khalladi who goes home with the IBF Inter-Continental belt that Valentino was supposed to win. Khalladi has found some form with six wins in his last seven fights but was a massive outsider here. Valentino says he will fight on but the 36-year-old Italian left his best days behind as an amateur. He was world champion in 2009 and scored wins over Jose Pedraza and Josh Taylor twice but was comprehensively outpointed by Francesco Patera when he challenged for the European title in October.

Tijuana, Mexico: Light Heavy: Mario Cazares (12-0) W TEC DEC 6 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (51-5-1,1ND) 7

Cazares vs. Chavez

Cazares gets a well deserved technical decision over Chavez after Chavez is cut in a clash of heads in the sixth round. Cazares was the busier in the first stabbing out his jab and throwing rights. Chavez was less active and Cazares held him close inside to smother Chavez work and connected with a good right. Cazares continued his tactics of sliding out jabs and then holding on the inside. Their heads were bumping in the second but it was for use of the elbow that Cazares lost a point and Chavez landed a couple of good rights in the round. Cazares had a god third. He was scoring with his jab and then putting together some sharp combinations with Chavez swinging wildly. Chavez complained about Cazares banging his head into the side of Chavez’s face as had been happening in each round. Cazares caught Chavez with a crisp left hook at the start of the fourth and Chavez just could not get past the jab of Cazares and as he lunged in heads were bumping again. Cazares ended the round with a series of punches that pierced Chavez’s guard. It was one-way traffic in the fifth. Cazares was able to land jabs, straight rights and left hooks with Chavez not able to launch any meaningful attacks. Early in the sixth a clash of heads saw Chavez cut on his left eyelid and the doctor decreed that the cut was too bad for the fight to continue. Cazares started celebrating thinking the cut was caused by a punch making him the winner but the referee decided it was caused by a clash of heads so it was decided on the scorecards which all favoured Cazares by 57-56 twice and 59-54 giving Cazares a unanimous decision. Obviously a huge win for Cazares who came up from super middle for this fight. He was a big underdog having only met one opponent with a positive record and that was Eduardo Tercero who was 9-8-1. This was also his first main event never having been in a fight scheduled for more than eight rounds. Having said that he was beating Chavez clearly and this will lead to some bigger paydays for him. Chavez looked flat and clueless. He was not being allowed to fight inside and had no Plan B. Having quit on his stool against Daniel Jacobs in December he needed to win and win well but he failed. JCC Snr has said his son will probably fight again in December but at 34 time is running out for JCC Jr.

Merida, Mexico: Super Welter: Serhii Bohachuk (18-0) W RTD 6 Alejandro Davila (21-2-2). Feather: Daniel Lugo (22-1) W PTS 8 Miguel Moreno (11-1). Minimum: Erik Lopez (14-5-1) W PTS 8 William Puch (13-1).

Bohachuk vs. Davila

Bohachuk retains the WBC Continental Americas belt as he gets another inside the distance win when a too brave Davila retires after six wild rounds. Nothing too complicated from Davila in the opening round just head down steam forward and throw punches. A lot were wild but some connected. Bohachuk stayed cool and cracked home hooks and uppercuts on the charging Davila. He rocked Davila with a jab and a right but Davila shook them off and drove forward. Davila continued his suicidal tactics in the second and third eating punches but still throwing wild shots some starting from canvas level. One of Davila’s punches in the fourth was so wide Bohachuk, a guy with standard peripheral vision, never saw it coming and even he had to smile that something that crude caught him. Bohachuk pounded an exhausted Davila in the fifth with Davila running on empty but still trying to throw punches. In the sixth even Bohachuk was showing the signs of tiring but Davila could take no more and he retired at the end of the round. Californian-based Ukrainian Bohachuk, 25, a former Ukrainian Youth champion who boxed for the Ukrainian Ottomans in the WSB where he beat Cuban No 1 Rosniel Iglesias, has won all of his 18 fights inside the distance including victories over Cleotis Pendarvis, Freddy Hernandez and Tyrone Brunson. He is rated IBF 6/WBC 13 and is ready for better opposition. Davila’s retirement is his second inside the distance loss having been stopped by Mikael Zewski in November.

Lugo vs. Moreno

Lugo hands Moreno his first loss as he gathers a wide unanimous decision. Lugo put Moreno down in the first and stayed in charge from there. Moreno had little to offer and had to soak up punishment from hard punching Lugo through to the final bell. Scores 79-72 twice and 78-73 for Lugo. The 25-year-old from Hermosillo has impressive looking statistics with 19 wins in a row and a total of 17 quick wins but this is only the second time he has been in an eight round fight which indicates the low quality of his opposition. The inexperienced Moreno was in his first eight round fight.

Lopez vs. Puch

Having somehow qualified to fight for the interim WBA title in his last fight (I am not even sure if the WBA know why) Lopez could not afford to lose here. The aim was for local fighter Puch to get the prestige of beating a former world title challenger but it did not work out that way. It was a stirring toe-to-toe battle all the way with the experience of having met better opposition just giving Lopez the edge. Scores 78-74 twice for Lopez and 77-75 for Puch. Lopez only lost on a majority verdict to Cuban Daniel Matellon for the interim WBA light fly title and he is still No 7 with them. Puch (I want to slip an ‘n’ into his name) was knocked out in nine rounds by novice David Martinez in October so no progress showing.

Rangsit, Thailand: Minimum: Petchmanee (34-1) W RTD 4 Wichet (11-8). Super Fly: Yodmongkol CP-Freshmart (58-4) W TKO 2 Decha (1-4). Bantam: Petch Sor Chitpattana (57-1) W TKO 3 Mostafa Tabtoukhzadeh (0-1). Super Bantam: Kongfah CP-Freshmart (33-1) W PTS 6 Zakaria Miri (0-4).

Petchmanee vs. Wichit

Petchmanee (Panya Pradabsri) wins the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council title with stoppage of fellow-Thai Seantanong. Petchmanee used a focused body attack to beat down Seantanong over the first three rounds. Another wicked body punch in the fourth and some brutal punishment was too much for the Onesongchai gym fighter and he was saved further pain when his corner pulled him out at the end of the fourth round. Fifteen wins on the trot for Petchmanee but the opposition has been dire. Six had never previously had a fight and two more had never won a fight. He is No 5 with the WBC based solely on numbers alone as he has not faced a fighter of any standing at all with the exception of Chinese fighter Chaozhong Xiong-and he lost to him. Wichit is 3-7 in his last 10 fights.

Yodmongkol vs. Decha

Yodmongkol (Sirichai Thaiyen) the WBA No 1super flyweight stops novice Singmanassak in two rounds in a typical bit of Thai rubbish. Yodmongkol was floored three times and stopped in eight rounds by Artem Dalakian in a challenge for the WBA flyweight title in 2018. Since then he has moved up to super fly and “earned” his No 1 rating with eight victories seven of them against men who have never won a fight and one against an opponent Box Rec list as No 228 in the world? Decha an 18-year-old novice.

Sor Chitpattana vs. Mostafa

Nearly an oops! here as unknown Iranian Mostafa floored world rated Sor Chitpattana CP-Freshmart in the opening round. Only Chitpattana’s pride was hurt and he put Mostafa down twice before the fight was halted in the third round. Win No 42 by KO/TKO for Sor Chitpattana the WBA No 7. No trace of any other fights for Mostafa.

Kongfah vs. Miri

Kongfah (Jakkrawut Majoogoen) gave some useful rounds by Belgian Miri who did enough to win a couple of rounds. Scores 58-56 twice and 59-55 for Kongfah. Konfah’s defeat was a seventh round kayo at the hands of Daigo Higa. He is on a 19-0-1 streak but don’t get too excited in his previous fight in August he was held to a draw by Moroccan Omar El Ouers who had lost the only other fight he has had. Belgian Miri at 5’10” must be one of the tallest bantamweights in the world. This was his first fight for 17 months.

September 26

Paris, France: Heavy: Tony Yoka (8-0) W TKO 1 Johann Duhaupas (38-6). Middle: Farrhad Saad (7-0-1) W PTS 8 Diego Natchoo (21-1-4).

Yoka vs. Duhaupas

Yoka blows away an old-looking Duhaupas inside a round. Duhaupas tried to use a high guard to work his way inside. Yoka found the target with some jabs but within the first twenty second of the round was warned for using his forearms to push Duhaupas away. Duhaupas then stood against the ropes hiding behind his guard which provided Yoka with a stationary target and Yoka landed a series of clubbing rights to the head that saw Duhaupas slump to the canvas on his hands and knees. He was up quickly but looked unsteady and Yoka staggering him with a right and then pounded him with hooks and uppercuts before more rights to the head and finally a right uppercut sent Duhaupas back and down and the referee waived the fight over after just 87 seconds. The referee then stupidly got into an argument with Duhaupas and his team over whether the fight should have been stopped. Six quick wins in a row for the 6’7” 28-year-old Yoka as he adds Duhaupas to his list of victims which includes Alex Dimitrenko and Mike Wallisch. Impressive on paper but Duhaupas looked a shot fighter. He was having only his second fight in over two years and he showed all of his 39 years.

Saad vs. Natchoo

Saad outboxes an aggressive Natchoo to take the unanimous decision. Natchoo tried to overwhelm Saad with all-out aggression and was scoring with some wicked body shots and overarm rights. Saad used his longer reach to score at distance and countered the advancing Natchoo with some hard hooks. Natchoo maintained the pressure and a high work rate but he was leaving too many gaps and had to eat plenty of jabs and counters as he walked in. Saad kept moving and switching guards with Natchoo trying to pin Saad to the ropes to work inside but not succeeding often enough. Saad slowed in the fifth under the constant pressure from Natchoo but in the sixth Natchoo also looked a very tired fighter. They battered each other in the seventh as if it was the last round with Natchoo just having the edge but Saad boxed his way through the last to win a wide unanimous decision. Although short on professional experience Saad has represented France at Cadet, Junior, Youth and Senior level and fought for Paris United in the World Series of Boxing. Former undefeated French champion Natchoo was unbeaten in his last twelve fights.

Struer, Denmark: Heavy: Filip Hrgovic (11-0) W KO 2 Alexandre Kartozia (8-2-1). This one was never going to last long. Hrgovic was 4” taller had a longer reach and was 27lbs heavier. In the first Kartozia was lively enough but had no real power. Hrgovic was tracking him around the perimeter of the ring using his jab to set Kartozia up for straight rights. Hrgovic landed a couple and looked to have hurt Kartozia late in the round. Hrgovic ended it 64 seconds into the second. He exploded a right to the head of Kartozia which dumped on the canvas in a heap and the referee waived the fight over. Nine victories by the short route for the 28-year-old Croatian “Strong Man” . He has done everything asked of him so far but his victims have all been well past their sell by dates. He is rated IBF 6/WBC 9/WBO 15 but is very predictable and his left hand has a bad habit of just hanging out inviting a right cross. Kartozia, 39, just a sacrificial offering to Danish fans.

Riga, Latvia: Light Heavy: Ricards Bolotniks (17-5-1) W PTS 10 Hosea Burton (25-2). Outsider Bolotniks makes it a double for Latvia as he joins fellow countryman Mairis Breidis in the winner’s circle after outpointing Burton to win the final of the MTK Golden Contract tournament. To some extent the pattern and tactics of the fight were dictated by the height and reach of the 6’4” Burton. Bolotniks had to take the fight inside if he was going to win. Bolotniks executed his tactics to perfection. He kept barrelling forward and after connecting with a thudding right to the head in the first he increased his pressure. Although Burton landed some right crosses on the advancing Bolotniks it became apparent that Burton did not have the punch to make it an outside fight and he was in trouble from there. He was constantly circling the ring with Bolotniks looking to close him down and two heavy rights shook Burton in the fourth. Bolotniks continued to score with heavy punches over the middle rounds shrugging off Burton’s right crosses and by the eighth Burton was bleeding heavily from the nose and looked a dejected figure as he went to his corner at the end of the round- but there was worse to come. In the ninth a right to the head staggered Burton badly and Bolotniks pinned him to the ropes and pounded away with punches from both hands. Burton was reeling under the barrage when the referee stepped in and gave him an eight count. When the fight resumed Bolotniks again trapped Burton on the ropes until the referee applied a second count. Burton survived to the bell and then showed enough life in the last round to score with long right crosses to win the round. Scores 98-90 twice and 100-90. Bolotniks retains the WBO European title and extends his winning streak to six fights. It now remains to be seen what benefit the Golden Contract brings his way. Former British champion Burton was disappointing. Too often he stood still against the ropes when he should have been moving and it made the job easy for Bolotniks.

Cocorit, Mexico: Welter: Santiago Dominguez (22-0) W TKO 1 Jose Cazares (19-6-1). Dominguez wipes out an overmatched Cazares with three knockdowns. Dominguez was hunting Cazares down from the opening bell and connected with three rights which sent Cazares down. He was up at seven but a couple of head punches dropped him again. To his credit Cazares tried to fight back but another series of punches put him down on his knees and the referee just waived the fight over. The Texas-based Mexican has impressive figures with 18 wins by KO/TKO including winning 10 of his last 11 fights that way. Some of the opposition has been mediocre but he showed well when knocking out 17-2 Ravshan Hudaynazarov in just 43 seconds in Tucson in November. He is rated No 14 by the WBC and had a 62-4 amateur record. Cazares was 6-0-1 before this fight but put up very little resistance here.

Zuzlowa, Poland: Super Middle: Sherzod Khusanov (22-1-1) W TKO 2 Robert Parzeczewski (25-2).

Khusanov shocks Polish fans and Parzeczewski with a devastating second round stoppage. Things seemed to be going with the script as Parzeczewski took the first round. In the second Parzeczewski ducked under a right cross from Khusanov and as he brought his head up it was in a perfect position for an unseen Khusanov left hook that crashed onto Parzeczewski’s chin and he went down like a felled tree. Somehow he dragged himself to his feet but he was in no condition to continue. This looked a risky fight for Parzeczewski as although Uzbek Khusanov was 40 and this was his first fight for a year in his last fight he had taken unbeaten (40-0-1) Pole Damian Jonak to a very a close decision. Parzeczewski was on a 17-bout winning run with a victory over Dariusz Sek and a second round kayo of former interim WBA champion Dmitrii Chudinov now he wants a return with Khusanov.

Bangkok, Thailand: Welter: Atchariya (13-0) W PTS 10 Kaewfah (29-7). Atchariya returns to the ring and outpoints more experience Kaewfah to lift the vacant WBA Asia Pacific South title. Atchariya outworked Kaewfah all the way never letting him get into the fight and was a clear winner. Scores 98-92 twice and 99-91. He had beaten Kaewfah on a majority decision May 2018. First fight for Atchariya since September 2018. He had been in prison jailed on false charges of dealing in drugs. Kaewfah (Krai Setthaphon) was world rated after going 23-0 at the start of his career but has fallen away badly since then.

Fight of the week (Significance): There were seven world title fights and they were all significant in their way.

Fight of the week (Entertainment):Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko was tops

Fighter of the week: Again plenty to choose from. I will go for Mairis Breidis for winning the cruiserweight final with honourable mentions to Jermall Charlo and Josh Taylor

Punch of the week: Plenty to choose from here as well. The body punch from Josh Taylor that finished Thai Apinun Khongsong looked good as did Filip Hrgovic’s right that laid out Alexander Kartozia and the straight right from Mohamed Khalladi that laid out Domenico Valentino but for me it was the left hook from Sherzod Khusanov that flattened Pole Robert Parzeczewski.

Upset of the week: Mario Cazares did not look a threatening opponent for Julio Cesar Chavez Jr but he surprised everybody. Honourable mention to Khalladi for shocking Italy with his victory over Valentino

Prospect watch: Featherweight Victor Pasillas 16-0 showed plenty of promise in his win over 17-0 Ranfis Encarnacion.

Observations

Five world title fights on the show in Uncasville and in all seven world title fights in the space of two nights that has to be some sort of record and with a final eliminator and one other supporting bout that added up to a potential 80 rounds of boxing

Boxing returned in the Czech Republic . The venue has a capacity of around 1,500 but the maximum allowed in any venue is 1,000 and maximum capacity allowed is 50% so although the card was a sell out the attendance was limited to 750 and with COVID-19 cases growing again even this approach may not be possible there. Promoters also have to deal with the problems of finding any late replacements with COVID-19 testing and quarantine rules it is a tough life being a promoter right now.

The show featuring the final of the MTK Golden Contract tournament for light heavyweights in Riga had a full attendance(including Tyson Fury). It was a dinner show and the only mask in sight was worn by a cameraman.

Just to keep busy top level Thai boxers often engage in what purports to be a professional fight but is really just paid sparring. That throws up some horrendous looking matches. On Friday Petch Sor Chitpattana former interim WBC bantamweight title challenger with a 56-1 record fought someone who was having his first pro fight, super flyweight Yodmongkol with a 58-4 record fought an opponent with a 1-3 record and Kongfah CP Freshmart with a 33-1-1 record faced an opponent with a 0-3 record. I don’t know of anywhere else in the world where such matches would be allowed.

In the fight between Brandon Figueroa and Damien Vazquez the referee stepped between them in the ninth round and pushed Figueroa back so strongly that Figueroa stumbled back and down. I am just wondering what the results would have been if Figueroa had been injured and could not continue. It would be a genuine case of referee stopped fight!