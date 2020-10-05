Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) stopped previously unbeaten Marko Calic 11-1 (6) in the seventh round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keyes, Buckinghamshire in the UK on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old Londoner, who claimed gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had to overcome a stern test from Croatia’s Calic, 33, who found a home for his right cross early and had Buatsi’s left eye almost closed by the mid-rounds.

Despite the adversity Buatsi put in a strong sixth round and went on with the job in the seventh, scoring a knockdown before pressuring Calic to force the stoppage when the corner waved the towel at the 2:09 mark.

See Also

“Big respect to Calic, he told me his jaw was broken and he pushed me all the way,” Buatsi told Sky Sports.

“Credit to him, he was tough and competitive,” said Buatsi, who has been touted as a future world champion.

“He gave me a good run for my money but I came out on top.”

Buatsi, who is ranked WBA number two, IBF number three, WBC number 12 and WBO number 14 at 175-pounds, admitted his swollen left eye gave him problems.

“He went southpaw so I looped the right hand. He hid it, but he was hurt,” he said.

“This guy said he was coming to burst the Buatsi bubble. I was here to defend it.

“It was a hard fight but I learned. I couldn’t see his right hands, I adapted. I dealt with it.

“If the [world title fight in 2021] opportunity is presented, and I’ve had the right fights, then absolutely.”

Over the weekend WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) told Sky Sports he would be open to defending his title against Buatsi.

“Good boxer, if it made sense and the fans want to see this fight, I am always open to fighting anybody,” he said.

The Russian world champion’s manager Vadim Kornilov added: “We are working on a return fight for Dmitry at the end of the year.

“We would definitely entertain a fight versus Joshua Buatsi.”

In the main support bout Chantelle Cameron 13-0 (7) claimed the vacant WBC junior welterweight title with a 10-round shutout over Adriana Dos Santos Araujo 6-1 (1).

Brazilian Araujo weighed in almost six pounds of the division limit, meaning the title was only on the line for Cameron, who won by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 100-90.

“I wanted this belt so just had to keep my head on it,” Cameron said.

“She was not professional enough to make the weight. I knew I was going to get the win tonight anyway, I just had to take it in my stride.

“I could tell the weight difference, she was really heavy. I could feel it in her punches, she was carrying a bit of meat.”

At heavyweight Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic 5-0 (5) scored a third-round knockout of Niall Kennedy 13-2-1 (8).

Kennedy down in the second and third rounds before the bout was waved off by the referee.

English middleweight titleholder Linus Udofia 16-0 (8) stopped John Harding Jr 8-2-1 (2) in the ninth round of a 10-rounder.