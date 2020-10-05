The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

King Carlos Promotions presents a throwback boxing event that brings a 15 round fight live for the first time since 1988, on November 6th in his home state of Michoacán, Mexico. Promoter and fighter King Carlos Molina, the most active fighter in North America this year, is going for his 5th victory in 2020 in a closed-door event to be live-streamed on FITE, GSS Boxing and VIVE TV NETWORK (8 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Promoter Carlos Molina has delivered on his promise of consistency to promote during the COVID era. He promoted the first event during the pandemic in North America and this will be his fourth closed-door event and has another show in December in the works. “I am really excited about promoting and just like in my fights I bring a fighters mentality to promoting. I want to be the best in everything that I do,” says Molina.

“I loved watching those 15 round championship fights and I always dreamed of fighting 15 rounds. I was disappointed that I thought I would never get the chance to,” said Molina, “I’m excited for this fight but my goal like in every fight is to not let it go the distance, if it does I will be more than ready because I always like to challenge myself and push my body to the limit in training camp.”

Molina (34 -11- 2, 12 KOs), a former IBF junior middleweight titleholder, now campaigning in the middleweight division is coming off of five consecutive wins all under his own promotional banner, King Carlos Promotions. He last fought on September 12th and won against Hector Zepeda (19-1, 5 KO’s) via 6th round RTD.

During his career that began in October 2003, Molina has defeated Kermit Cintron, Ishe Smith, Cory Spinks, and Ed Paredes. He is best known for his highly-controversial draws against Erislandy Lara and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., both of which many media thought he did enough to win, and his disqualification loss to James Kirkland in a fight he was winning up until the point of the stoppage.

Molina will face resilient Mexican Juan Carlos Raygoza (17-15, 6 KOs), from Guadalajara, Jalisco. Raygoza is coming off of four straight wins and topped off with an upset victory against previously undefeated prospect from Kazakhstan, Dauren Yeleussinov (8-1, 7 KO’s), via 10 round SD on August 21st of this year and claimed the WBC International title.

“This is a great opportunity for me to fight a former world champion in King Carlos Molina. My goal is to capture a world title, this is the kind of fight that I have to win to get closer to a championship,” said Raygoza.