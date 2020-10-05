Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) provided a cagey response when asked why he has so much animosity towards WBA and WBO 135-pound boss Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) on a media conference call ahead of their unification fight at ‘The bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 17.

“I have my reasons,” Lopez explained.

“When they’re in the spotlight, let them enjoy it, let them have it, I’ve never been the type to hate on someone or be jealous. But moving forward, I have my reasons, and I’ve seen the way Vasiliy Lomachenko carries himself outside of the sport and I got to witness that personally.

“As a professional athlete I’m able to see behind the scenes, and I just never liked it. I don’t like the way things have carried upon with him and how he approaches things.

“That’s why come October 17th, I can’t wait to put hands on this man. I’m sorry, Bob [Arum], I know that’s your guy, but he isn’t going to be your guy after this.”

Lopez, who knocked out Richard Commey in two rounds to claim the IBF strap last December, admitted the 32-year-old Lomachenko if far more experienced after more than 400 fights in the amateur and pro ranks.

But the 23-year-old insists he is a different breed of fighter to Lomachenko’s previous opponents and will present the Ukrainian southpaw with things he has never seen before.

“I truly believe that I’m built different, and I’m one of those fighters that what can I not do,” Lopez claimed.

“You people have only seen me for three, three-and-a-half years. Some people look into Teofimo now, or maybe only a year-and-a-half ago, maybe two years ago.

“You guys still haven’t seen anything yet. I’m learning as I continue to do what I do. You haven’t seen anything yet of Teofimo.

“People only see me as a power puncher, and I have power in both hands. My ring IQ is different and that’s going to play a big role.”

Lopez said he wasn’t intentionally trying to get under Lomachenko’s skin but rather just calling it as he sees it.

“I’m not trying to get under his skin, I’m just being outspoken,” he said. “Come October 17, if he wants to take it out on me, great. I’m trying to take it out on him, too. At the same time, I’m trying to promote the fight.

“If anything, my father [Teofimo Lopez Sr] may be one of those guys [to get under Lomachenko’s skin] because they had their own altercation in person. Honestly, this is who I am. I look at it as a personal thing, and I’m looking forward to that night.”

Lopez did admit that this fight will define his career.

“This is the takeover,” Lopez said. “Come October 17, I’m looking to take more things. The fight will go in my favour. I see this fight only one way—and that’s by knockout.”