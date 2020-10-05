Viktor Kotochigov ready for Maxi Hughes test

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBC International lightweight title against Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) on the huge D4G Promotions event in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live on ESPN+ and IFL TV.

It looks set to be the toughest test of Kotochigov’s career so far, but he’s determined to get a win here and move on to even bigger fights in the future.

Kotochigov said: “The upcoming fight is a real test for me. The opponent is very serious with a good record, and he beat Jono Carroll in his last fight, so I have had to train hard.

“I’ve watched him, and he is a cunning boxing who is technical, and I’m sure we will have a good fight. Title fights are probably the biggest motivation that keeps me in this sport. This is my goal and I will continue to achieve it.

“I am looking forward to the fight in Dubai, and I am sure it will be a great show. I want to win this fight, and then get the opportunity to fight with more great boxers in the future.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s show, amateur superstar Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, rising star Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and knockout king Faizan Anwar faces JR Mendoza.

