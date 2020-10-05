TwitterFacebook

Viktor Kotochigov ready for Maxi Hughes test

5 October 2020
Viktor Kotochigov
Press Release

Kotochigov (12-0, 5 KOs) defends his WBC International lightweight title against Hughes (21-5-2, 4 KOs) on the huge D4G Promotions event in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live on ESPN+ and IFL TV.

It looks set to be the toughest test of Kotochigov’s career so far, but he’s determined to get a win here and move on to even bigger fights in the future.

Kotochigov said: “The upcoming fight is a real test for me. The opponent is very serious with a good record, and he beat Jono Carroll in his last fight, so I have had to train hard.

“I’ve watched him, and he is a cunning boxing who is technical, and I’m sure we will have a good fight. Title fights are probably the biggest motivation that keeps me in this sport. This is my goal and I will continue to achieve it.

“I am looking forward to the fight in Dubai, and I am sure it will be a great show. I want to win this fight, and then get the opportunity to fight with more great boxers in the future.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s show, amateur superstar Hovhannes Bachkov makes his highly-anticipated professional debut against 22-6 opponent Samuel Gonzalez, rising star Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and knockout king Faizan Anwar faces JR Mendoza.

TOP STORIES

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) provided a cagey response when asked why he has so much animosity towards WBA and WBO 135-pound boss Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) on a media conference call ahead of their unification fig…

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing co-trainer Mark Breland, according to heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury in February when Breland threw in the towel i…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

It’s going to be an all-female affair as Katie Taylor tops a triple-header of women's world title fights with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also in action on the 14th November, live on Sky Sports. Irish World Champion Katie Taylor will defend her w…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) stopped previously unbeaten Marko Calic 11-1 (6) in the seventh round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keyes, Buckinghamshire in the UK on Sunday night. The 27-year-old Londoner, who claimed gold a…

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will…

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will be ready for Gary Russell Jr, says Freddie Roach

Undefeated featherweight Mark ‘Magnifico’ Magsayo 21-0 (14) had to dig deep to score a 10-round split decision victory over a determined Rigoberto Hermosillo 11-3-1 (8) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The 25-year-old Fil…

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with…

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with Ivan Baranchyk

The Fight of the Year may well have been decided with the knockdown-filled brawl between Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 33-2 (25) and Ivan ‘The Beast’ Baranchyk 20-2 (13) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grandin Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Both boxers were…

