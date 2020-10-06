TwitterFacebook

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

6 October 2020
joyce-dubois
Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois.
The heavyweight clash between undefeated Brits Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) and Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) will take place on November 28 live on BT Sport.

The fight was initially scheduled to take place on pay-per-view on April 11 on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95.

When the global coronavirus pandemic hit the fight was pushed back to July 11 and then again to October 24 before eventually landing on November 28.

Promoter Frank Warren had previously said a live crowd would be required to make the blockbuster event financially viable, but a new deal has been reached that will see the fight go ahead without a live audience.

The news that fans will not have to fork out almost 20 quid to watch the fight will come as a welcome relief.

“This is about keeping boxing alive and relevant at a tough time and doing something for the fans and we have moved heaven and earth to put this on as a BT Sport subscription Fight Night instead,” he said.

“With boxing still being behind closed doors and struggling back to its feet post-lockdown, I wanted to give something of a gift to British boxing fans.

“Dubois versus Joyce is the best fight on the British boxing calendar and I want this to be something as many people as possible can enjoy.

“It’s a bonus that the added exposure gained from the fight will really help the boxers as they move forward with their careers.

“Above all, this is about making sure that the fans are looked after and this fight will be available to BT Sport subscribers.

“Queensberry and BT Sport are looking forward to delivering a huge night of boxing, so let’s make sure the eyes of the country, and the world, are on British boxing come November 28th.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to BT Sport for being willing to make this happen.

“I sound like a broken record I’m sure, but sometimes you have to put the sport and the fans first.

“Queensberry gets that and BT Sport gets that. ‘For the fans’, it’s what it’s all about.”

Dubois, 23, fought five times last year, defeating Razvan Cojanu, Richard Lartey, Nathan Gorman, Ebenezer Tetteh and Kyotaro Fujimoto, all by knockout.

In his most recent outing, he stopped Ricardo Snijders in two frames at the BT Sports Studio on Stratford, London on August 29.

The 35-year-old Joyce stepped up his level of competition last year, knocking out former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne in six, taking out Alexander Ustinov in three and outpointing Bryant Jennings over 12.

In his last go-round in July, Joyce stopped Michael Wallisch in three at the BT Sports Studio on Stratford, London.

