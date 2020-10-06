TwitterFacebook

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

6 October 2020
Canelo Alvarez
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

The news has hot that Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has reportedly re-filed his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya and is seeking at least $280 million in damages. Alvarez also wants the ability to be set free from his contracts.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated was the first to break the news, noting the boxer is also looking for a jury trial for this case.

Original reports had Alvarez meeting with Golden Boy and DAZN, where DAZN offered Canelo a new deal worth about $20M per fight, plus incentives based on the number of subscriptions he generates to DAZN from his events.

See Also

Alvarez obviously was more interested in his $35M guarantee per fight, but it’s been widely reported that DAZN hasn’t been happy with the opponents Canelo has been fighting on their platform.

It’s still possible that this situation could still be resolved without involving a court, but it could also get ugly.

He had until Monday to refile the lawsuit, which was first thrown out based on a technical error from Canelo’s legal team.

And this leaves us where we are now. With Canelo going to battle outside of the ring, not inside of it.

Alvarez broke headlines by signing a five-year, 11-fight, $365 million deal with DAZN in 2018, but things have since turned sour.

On DAZN, He’s got victories over Rocky Fielding, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergey Kovalev. Jacobs and Kovalev in particular are quality foes, but DAZN doesn’t see it that way, and instead preferred “premiere” opponents like UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

It’s definitely been a roller coaster ride for Canelo and who knows what he’s thinking. For some years he was fighting on HBO on their pay per view platform.

His fights on HBO PPV against Gennady Golovkin each generated over a million buys, for example.

The buzz amongst the boxing industry is that Canelo would be a good fit to sign with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

If that were the case, he would go back to a pay-per-view platform and would certainly have some quality opponents to choose from, such as IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant and former champion David Benavidez.

At 30 years of age, canelo is still in his prime but it would be a misfortune for him to sit out an extended period of time.

The coronavirus pandemic obviously affected the situation, as boxing slowed to a halt for some months, and the return of the sport has been without live audiences.

What does the future hold for Canelo? Who really knows at this point. It’s obvious that he isn’t too happy with his situation, otherwise he would not have refiled this lawsuit.

Ever since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, Canelo has rebounded to become the face of boxing. Now we just need to see him back in the ring.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will be ready for Gary Russell Jr, says Freddie Roach

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will…

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with Ivan Baranchyk

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with…

Callum Johnson calls for Joshua Buatsi fight in 2021

Callum Johnson calls for Joshua Buatsi fight in 2021

TOP STORIES

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

The news has hot that Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has reportedly re-filed his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya and is seeking at least $280 million in damages. Alvarez also wants the ability to be set free from hi…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Jermell Charlo is becoming a special fighter. Charlo (34-1, 18 KO’s) produced another rousing victory this past weekend, when he knocked out former champion Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in bizarre fashion just moments into the eighth round. …

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) provided a cagey response when asked why he has so much animosity towards WBA and WBO 135-pound boss Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) on a media conference call ahead of their unification fig…

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing co-trainer Mark Breland, according to heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury in February when Breland threw in the towel i…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

It’s going to be an all-female affair as Katie Taylor tops a triple-header of women's world title fights with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also in action on the 14th November, live on Sky Sports. Irish World Champion Katie Taylor will defend her w…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) stopped previously unbeaten Marko Calic 11-1 (6) in the seventh round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keyes, Buckinghamshire in the UK on Sunday night. The 27-year-old Londoner, who claimed gold a…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US