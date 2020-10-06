TwitterFacebook

Liam Williams aims to wreck WBO champion Demetrius Andrade as he declares he has nowhere to hide

6 October 2020
Liam Williams
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

LIAM WILLIAMS believes WBO World Middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade has nowhere to hide.

The American champion has been ordered to face Williams in his next defence and the Welshman’s promoter Frank Warren is working behind the scenes to make the fight happen very soon.

Andrade claims the world’s best 160lb fighters are avoiding him. That angers Williams who defends his British Middleweight title against Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson at BT Sports studio on Saturday (October 10).

Fired up Williams, 28, put the World champion on notice and says: “I am confident in my ability to wreck Andrade.

“He says he is the most avoided man in boxing, but I am chasing him so he isn’t being avoided.

“I don’t think he wants the fight, but he can’t keep hiding. It is just a matter of time and I am sure we will get to the bottom of the situation in the next couple of weeks.

“I believe it will be Andrade after Robinson, but I don’t believe Andrade wants to fight me. I wouldn’t say he is scared of me because that is probably a bit far-fetched, but he is wary.

“If he got beaten by a bigger name it would be acceptable because he could earn money from other fights.

“I am not a fool and understand the sport, but I am low reward, high risk for Andrade.

“I want to take a World title from the champion, but I just want my opportunity and whoever it is against I will win.”

Clydach Vale’s Williams (22-2-1, 17 KOs) can’t afford to slip up when he faces his Redditch based mandatory challenger Robinson (24-4-1, 7 KOs) behind-closed-doors this weekend.

Williams hasn’t boxed since December when he dished out a sensational five round hammering to Alantez Fox who had been the 12 round distance with Andrade.

He said: “For me, it’s about looking good but most of all it’s just about getting the win. If you can do some real damage in the mean time, happy days.

“I want to hurt people and that is because I just love winning and the feeling it brings.

“People are expecting me to put on a big performance and to knock him out. I’m expecting that myself, but if it doesn’t come I’m not going to be disappointed.

“Robinson represents a risk to me, but I couldn’t care less. I want to fight.

“I am mentally good, physically good, my weight is right and I could fight for a world title this week.”

Williams v Robinson headlines a packed card that also includes Liverpool’s JJ Metcalf who defends his Commonwealth Super-Welterweight title against Bolton’s Jack Flatley.

Nathan Gorman is back in action in an exciting Commonwealth Heavyweight title eliminator against Ghana’s Richard Lartey.

Willy Hutchinson chases his 13th straight win when he boxes Spaniard Jose Miguel Fandino in a non-title ten-round Super-Middleweight clash.

Portsmouth Lightweight Mark Chamberlain moves up in class when he faces Shaun Cooper and completing the card, Super-Featherweight Muheeb Fazeldine meets Luke Jones over six rounds and over four Bexley Welterweight Mickey Burke Jr tackles Manchester’s Dan Booth.

Don’t miss a punch on BT Sport 1 from 7pm on Saturday.

