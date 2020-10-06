TwitterFacebook

Olympic gold medal star steps up against former unified champion in Florida

6 October 2020
Daniyar Yeleussinov will face Julius Indongo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Daniyar Yeleussinov will face Julius Indongo for the IBF Intercontinental Welterweight title on Friday November 27 behind closed doors at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN.

Yeleussinov (9-0 5 KOs) faces a stern test of his ambitions in the paid ranks as the Kazakhstan Olympic gold medal man aims to press on the accelerator as he enters double figures in pro fights.

Indongo (23-2 12 KOs) represents a major step up in class for Yeleussinov, having taken on Terence Crawford for the undisputed Super-Lightweight title in August 2017 as the unified IBF and WBA champion, having unified against Ricky Burns three months earlier.

See Also

“I thank Indongo for accepting this challenge,” said Yeleussinov. “He’s a former World champion that will come to fight.

“This will be a great fight for me and a great boxing show at the Hard Rock. I am going to show I’m the better fighter and Indongo will see the best of Daniyar Yeleussinov. I hope my fans will enjoy this event.”

“Daniyar is a very gifted boxer and a highly accomplished Olympian,” said Indongo. “However, I don’t fear anyone, because my skills will be a challenge for him as well. I feel as if my skills and conditioning, since training in America, have improved very much, so it is going to be a good fight. I am prepared to put on a great performance and get the win.

“I understand the importance of this fight for my career. I need to win…period. When I do, I will be considered as a contender in both the 140 lb. and 147 lb. divisions. This fight will open the doors I need to become a World champion again.”

“This is the test that Daniyar needs to show that he’s ready to press for World honors,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Julius is a former unified World champion; he’s been in with some great fighters and still has ambitions at the very top level.

“We believe that Daniyar is going to be a player in the division for years to come, but he must prove that by closing 2020 in style against Julius and setting up a big year in 2021.”

“Julius Indongo is only three years removed from being the unified champion at 140 and his losses have come exclusively at the hands of truly elite competition,” said Indongo’s promoter, Lou DiBella. “Daniyar Yeleussinov may have a gold medal from the amateurs, but is he an elite pro? Indongo represents a challenge in both skill and experience that Yeleussinov has not encountered as a professional. Indongo is hungry for another chance at a World title so, frankly, he views Yeleussinov as the stepping-stone and not the other way around.”

Yeleussinov’s clash with Indongo is part of a huge night of action in Florida as bitter rivals Daniel Jacobs and Gabe Rosado clash in a true grudge match at Super-Middleweight.

Marc Castro will make his pro debut on the undercard of Jacobs vs. Rosado. The Fresno talent was slated to make his bow in the paid ranks in Tulsa, Oklahoma in August, but he tested positive for COVID-19. Now the amateur sensation finally laces them up and is joined on the undercard by three-time World amateur champion Magomedrasul Majidov (2-0, 2 KOs), and young talents Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) and Alexis Espino (6-0, 4 KOs).

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will be ready for Gary Russell Jr, says Freddie Roach

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will…

TOP STORIES

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

The heavyweight clash between undefeated Brits Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) and Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) will take place on November 28 live on BT Sport. The fight was initially scheduled to take place on pay-per-view on April 11 on …

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder…

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-0 (5) feels he is being disrespected ahead of his first world title shot against former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 32-1 (28). The smooth-boxing southpaw, 23, will meet the 25-year-old Navarrete…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

The news has hot that Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has reportedly re-filed his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya and is seeking at least $280 million in damages. Alvarez also wants the ability to be set free from hi…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Jermell Charlo is becoming a special fighter. Charlo (34-1, 18 KO’s) produced another rousing victory this past weekend, when he knocked out former champion Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in bizarre fashion just moments into the eighth round. …

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) provided a cagey response when asked why he has so much animosity towards WBA and WBO 135-pound boss Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) on a media conference call ahead of their unification fig…

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing co-trainer Mark Breland, according to heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury in February when Breland threw in the towel i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US