TwitterFacebook

Our Favourite Fictional Boxers

6 October 2020
christmas_santa_claus_boxing_glove-t3
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Boxing is an excellent topic for filmmakers and anyone wanting to create an engaging narrative. From classic stories like boxers overcoming the odds to more in-depth analysis of the surrounding aspects in the world of boxing, there are many ways that artists can swing.

But what are some of the best fictional boxer characters ever produced? We take a look right here.

What Makes a Good Fictional Boxing Character?

See Also

Boxers come in all shapes and sizes, quite literally. So, what makes one fighter better than another. In terms of real fighting, speed, stamina and heart all come into play. But in the world of fiction, the most complete boxer is not always the most interesting. As an audience or as gamers playing boxing video games, we tend to prefer when the fighter is not perfect and needs to improve or do something to succeed.

Four of the Best Fictional Boxers

#1: Balrog

Balrog is a man mountain from the Street Fighter series, which did his first appearance in the sequel game titled The World Warrior released in 1991. He was a disgraced boxer that packed a monumental punch. Notably, the character’s dimensions seem off with giant fists. The Street Fighter series is still popular today. Despite being at its peak in the 1990s, fans still tune back in for every new release. Balrog has laced up his glows for a comeback in Street Fighter V for PS4 (2016) and Street Fighter 2: The World Warrior released for online casinos in May this year.

#2: Little Mac

Any Nintendo fans in the house? Little Mac is the protagonist character from Punch Out, played on the Nintendo console. Despite being the youngest and smallest of all the game’s boxers, he is one of the best. The signature move of Little Mac is his star uppercut. He has made multiple appearances across related games and can be most recently found (at the time of writing) on the Punch Out title for the Wii console.

#3: Butch Coolidge

Any Pulp Fictional fans will have been waiting for the name Butch Coolidge to pop up. Bruce Willis played this boxer. The role being an ageing guy who wrestled with the fight outside of the ring as well as in it during the Gold Watch chapter of the show. Butch agrees to lose a fight for a bribe, which is one example of how boxing fiction can be just as entertaining when most of the drama is not within the rounds.

#4: Rocky Balboa

The jury is still out if Rocky was actually a fictional character. Most people would argue that he is, although a lot of people believe the character is somewhat based on Chuck Wepner who fought for 15 rounds against Muhammad Ali in his only fight. And others have questioned whether Rocky has any connection to Italian-American Thomas Rocco Barbella, who was also known as Rocky. In any case, Rocky was one of Stallone’s most iconic characters and is a fictional boxing legend.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will be ready for Gary Russell Jr, says Freddie Roach

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will…

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with Ivan Baranchyk

Jose Zepeda coming for the titles after knockdown-filled brawl with…

Callum Johnson calls for Joshua Buatsi fight in 2021

Callum Johnson calls for Joshua Buatsi fight in 2021

TOP STORIES

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

The news has hot that Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has reportedly re-filed his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya and is seeking at least $280 million in damages. Alvarez also wants the ability to be set free from hi…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Jermell Charlo is becoming a special fighter. Charlo (34-1, 18 KO’s) produced another rousing victory this past weekend, when he knocked out former champion Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in bizarre fashion just moments into the eighth round. …

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) provided a cagey response when asked why he has so much animosity towards WBA and WBO 135-pound boss Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) on a media conference call ahead of their unification fig…

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing co-trainer Mark Breland, according to heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury in February when Breland threw in the towel i…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

It’s going to be an all-female affair as Katie Taylor tops a triple-header of women's world title fights with Terri Harper and Rachel Ball also in action on the 14th November, live on Sky Sports. Irish World Champion Katie Taylor will defend her w…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) stopped previously unbeaten Marko Calic 11-1 (6) in the seventh round at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keyes, Buckinghamshire in the UK on Sunday night. The 27-year-old Londoner, who claimed gold a…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US