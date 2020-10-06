TwitterFacebook

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

6 October 2020
unnamed(2)
Ruben Villa. Photo credit: Brett Ostrowski
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-0 (5) feels he is being disrespected ahead of his first world title shot against former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 32-1 (28).

The smooth-boxing southpaw, 23, will meet the 25-year-old Navarrete for the vacant WBO featherweight title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday night live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Prior to being in the professional ranks, Villa was largely considered as one of the greatest amateurs in recent years in USA Boxing. He is now looking to make a childhood dream come true by bringing a world title back to his hometown of Salinas, California.

See Also

“Navarrete is a good fighter, but I will be honest, I feel largely disrespected coming into this fight,” said Villa, who is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

“I am a southpaw who is the bigger man and had a better amateur career but am being viewed as an underdog.

“I have a chip on my shoulder and though I respect Navarrete’s skills, I am looking to prove a point.”

Villa said his training camp couldn’t have gone better and revealed he abandoned his social media accounts to concentrate on getting ready for the biggest fight of his four-year pro career.

“This camp has been the best camp of my life. I turned off all social media, I took a ‘Mamba Mentality’, and focused strictly on training,” he said.

“I’ve had great sparring partners preparing for this fight like Manny Jaimes, Javier Padilla, Andy Vences and Xavier Martinez and they all gave me tough rounds and I am ready for whatever Navarrete will bring, whether it is boxing or pressure.”

Navarrete burst onto the scene in December 2018 with his upset win over Isaac Dogboe on points at New York’s Madison Square Garden to claim the WBO super bantamweight title. He went one better in their immediate rematch, stopping Dogboe in the 12th.

Navarrete made five defences of his title before moving up in weight with a sixth-round stoppage of journeyman Uriel Lopez in June.

Villa isn’t concerned about the Mexican’s credentials though and just wants to bring the belt back to his hometown of Salinas, California.

“I love my hometown of Salinas, California, and I want to bring home a world title to all the fans here that have supported me over the years,” he said.

“I have told my trainers Max Garcia and Sam Garcia that this has been a childhood dream of mine since I first laced up a pair of gloves. We’re working as a team to accomplish this goal.”

Villa gave fight fans a glimpse of what people can expect to see when he steps in the ring.

“People will see someone who started boxing at a young age, show his skills and poise in accomplishing a childhood dream,” he said.

“I have been very focused, I am giving this my all, and I am ready. Everyone should tune in Friday, October 9th, on ESPN, because this will be a great fight for the fans.”

The fight is being promoted by Top Rank in association with Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper night it’s going to be!

3 World Title Shows in 1 Night!!! What a bumper…

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could be next

Joshua Buatsi turns back Marko Calic challenge, Dmitry Bivol could…

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will be ready for Gary Russell Jr, says Freddie Roach

Mark Magsayo still has work to do before he will…

TOP STORIES

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

The heavyweight clash between undefeated Brits Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) and Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) will take place on November 28 live on BT Sport. The fight was initially scheduled to take place on pay-per-view on April 11 on …

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder…

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-0 (5) feels he is being disrespected ahead of his first world title shot against former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 32-1 (28). The smooth-boxing southpaw, 23, will meet the 25-year-old Navarrete…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

The news has hot that Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez has reportedly re-filed his lawsuit against DAZN, Golden Boy Promotions and Oscar De La Hoya and is seeking at least $280 million in damages. Alvarez also wants the ability to be set free from hi…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Jermell Charlo is becoming a special fighter. Charlo (34-1, 18 KO’s) produced another rousing victory this past weekend, when he knocked out former champion Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in bizarre fashion just moments into the eighth round. …

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

Teofimo Lopez reveals the reason he hates Vasiliy Lomachenko

IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) provided a cagey response when asked why he has so much animosity towards WBA and WBO 135-pound boss Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) on a media conference call ahead of their unification fig…

Deontay Wilder has made "the worst mistake of his career"…

Deontay Wilder has made

Deontay Wilder has made “the worst mistake of his career” by firing co-trainer Mark Breland, according to heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte. Wilder lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury in February when Breland threw in the towel i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US