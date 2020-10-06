Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-0 (5) feels he is being disrespected ahead of his first world title shot against former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 32-1 (28).

The smooth-boxing southpaw, 23, will meet the 25-year-old Navarrete for the vacant WBO featherweight title at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday night live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Prior to being in the professional ranks, Villa was largely considered as one of the greatest amateurs in recent years in USA Boxing. He is now looking to make a childhood dream come true by bringing a world title back to his hometown of Salinas, California.

“Navarrete is a good fighter, but I will be honest, I feel largely disrespected coming into this fight,” said Villa, who is co-promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

“I am a southpaw who is the bigger man and had a better amateur career but am being viewed as an underdog.

“I have a chip on my shoulder and though I respect Navarrete’s skills, I am looking to prove a point.”

Villa said his training camp couldn’t have gone better and revealed he abandoned his social media accounts to concentrate on getting ready for the biggest fight of his four-year pro career.

“This camp has been the best camp of my life. I turned off all social media, I took a ‘Mamba Mentality’, and focused strictly on training,” he said.

“I’ve had great sparring partners preparing for this fight like Manny Jaimes, Javier Padilla, Andy Vences and Xavier Martinez and they all gave me tough rounds and I am ready for whatever Navarrete will bring, whether it is boxing or pressure.”

Navarrete burst onto the scene in December 2018 with his upset win over Isaac Dogboe on points at New York’s Madison Square Garden to claim the WBO super bantamweight title. He went one better in their immediate rematch, stopping Dogboe in the 12th.

Navarrete made five defences of his title before moving up in weight with a sixth-round stoppage of journeyman Uriel Lopez in June.

Villa isn’t concerned about the Mexican’s credentials though and just wants to bring the belt back to his hometown of Salinas, California.

“I love my hometown of Salinas, California, and I want to bring home a world title to all the fans here that have supported me over the years,” he said.

“I have told my trainers Max Garcia and Sam Garcia that this has been a childhood dream of mine since I first laced up a pair of gloves. We’re working as a team to accomplish this goal.”

Villa gave fight fans a glimpse of what people can expect to see when he steps in the ring.

“People will see someone who started boxing at a young age, show his skills and poise in accomplishing a childhood dream,” he said.

“I have been very focused, I am giving this my all, and I am ready. Everyone should tune in Friday, October 9th, on ESPN, because this will be a great fight for the fans.”

The fight is being promoted by Top Rank in association with Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.