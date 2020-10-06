TwitterFacebook

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

6 October 2020
Jermell Charlo
C Johnson

Jermell Charlo is becoming a special fighter.

Charlo (34-1, 18 KO’s) produced another rousing victory this past weekend, when he knocked out former champion Jeison Rosario (20-2-1, 14 KOs) in bizarre fashion just moments into the eighth round.

It was a straight left jab to the body that finished the fight, but the action was intense leading up to that point.

The fight aired as part of a six-bout, joint pay per view that aired entirely on SHOWTIME pay per view. Also on the card, Jermell’s brother Jermall defended his WBC middleweight title against tough contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko, winning a decision.

Prior to that point, Charlo and Rosario has entertained in a real competitive fight.

After absorbing the shot, Rosario struggled to get to his knees and appeared in no shape to continue. He was later counted out by referee Harvey Dock.

Charlo scored knockdowns also in rounds one and six, and Rosario later said it was the second knockdown that really took him out of it.

“It’s Lions Only forever,” Jermell said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time. Dreams do come true. This is a part of my dream and a part of my destiny. I’m satisfied and I’m happy.”

Jermell is now holder of the IBF, WBA, and WBC belts at junior middleweight. Patrick Teixeira holds the WBO belt.

Charlo’s trainer Derrick James also trains welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr.

After seven rounds, Jermell held a narrow lead on all three judges’ scorecards: 66-65 and 67-64 twice. But he was beginning to pull away.

Rosario, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has a very fan-friendly style and will certainly be back in the picture given that he is still in his twenties.

Jermell obviously paid his respect to his opponent.

“I knew that he was going to keep coming after the first knockdown,” Jermell said. “He kept pressing for four or five rounds until I floored him again. I’m growing and learning that the knockout just comes. I know that I have explosive power in both hands. I utilized my jab more than any other punch in this fight and that’s what got me these straps.”

But what does the future hold for Jermell?

Two names who come to mind are WBA champion Erislandy Lara and former champion Jarrett Hurd.

Lara is crafty as they come and has a ton of experience. His slick style and years in the ring would make him a very stiff test.

Hurd’s only loss is to Julian Williams, and he has a very aggressive, all-action style. Both would be excellent fights. He would surely pressure Charlo in ways he hasn’t experienced before.

And let’s not forget Teixeira, who is tough and gritty himself.

It may be a while before we see Jermell tested in the ring but he certainly has some decent opponents out there. And he continues to rise as one of boxing’s top champions.

