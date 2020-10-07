A Quick Look at Some Boxers Who (Briefly) Entered Into the World of Wrestling

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

There are few sports which require such a talent for poise, physical prowess and sheer personality than wrestling. If we think about it for a moment, the most memorable names to have ever entered the ring were also associated with a larger-than-life presence. Common examples include Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and naturally, The Rock. It just so happens that all of these three wrestlers have made successful transitions into the film industry.

However, what about other sports professionals such as boxers who have traded their trunks for a wrestling character? You might be quite surprised to learn that several athletes have chosen to partner with major organisations such as the WWE. Let’s take a look at two well-known names as well as what type of impact each had upon the industry as a whole.

Lennox Lewis

This British champion is perhaps known as one of the only men who could stand toe to toe with Mike Tyson and actually emerge victorious. Not only was Lennox Lewis a force to be reckoned with in the ring, but his sheer size and stature made him immediately recognisable. This is why it makes great deal of sense that Lewis was enticed by the world of wrestling.

Let’s now roll the clocks back to 1992. The popular Summerslam series featured well-known wrestlers of the time such as Davey Boy Smith, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, and Randy “Macho Man” Savage. As this contest was held at Wembley Stadium, it only made sense that Lennox Lewis was asked to participate. Although he did not physically compete in any matches, he still managed to make his way down the runway while accompanying Bret Hart.

It was also rumoured that he was offered a substantial amount of money to fight Brock Lesnar sometime in the early 2000s. However, this never came to pass.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson holds the title of being one of the most controversial boxers of all time. While sites such as MobileBet would certainly have catered to his boxing matches, predicting the outcome of a fight between Tyson and a wrestling superstar would have been much more difficult.

This is why fans rose to their feet when they witnessed Tyson and Steve Austin get into an argument while in the ring that could have very well turned into blows. He received even further mainstream exposure when he joined the team of D-Generation X for a few weeks. Tyson also featured within WrestleMania 14 where he went on to out Bret Michaels. Whether or not we might see this legendary boxer re-enter into the world of WWE is not yet known. However, his popularity is again on the rise thanks to an upcoming fight against Roy Jones Jr. So, time will tell.

Many boxers have made brief transitions into the world of professional wrestling. This is a great news for crossover fans from all walks of life, as the sheer level of entertainment associated with such forays cannot be denied.