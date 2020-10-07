TwitterFacebook

Feet First Foundation Brings Boxing Curriculum to Schools in California and Texas

7 October 2020
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

An extraordinary 501c3 non-profit boxing curriculum for at risk youths, that was founded in Northern California titled Feet First Foundation, is now expanding its wings to schools the state of Texas, specifically to the city of Brownsville.

The program started back twenty years ago when founder Sean Sharkey began taking kids off the streets that were dealing with behavior issues. He turned them around using character discussion and boxing principles. Fast forward fifteen years later, Sharkey met a father with two kids, Dan Dorsett, and the two started Feet First Foundation with Brandon Kregel who was onboarded to strategically scale the program.

With over 5000 students having experienced the unique program, Feet First Foundation is now expanding their efforts in the State of Texas, with the help of Jorge Sanchez, who is a successful business owner from Brownsville. Sanchez helps undefeated rising star boxer Omar Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs) by teaching him the benefit of helping kids in the South Texas community. Feet First saw the opportunity to work with Jorge and Omar because they were doing the same work that Sean and his team have been doing in California. In addition, they have impressive data to back up the programs mission statement.

“Boxing teaches discipline and character like no other sport,” said Sanchez. “This program fits right in line with what me and Omar have been doing here in Brownsville. These kids need a push in a positive direction and I believe Feet First Foundation will be a major success in our community.”

“When I was approached by Feet First, I was immediately impressed with their objective,” said Juarez, who fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. “I’m excited to see what the program will do for the kids in Brownsville.”

Qualified teachers and counselors who have seen the curriculum thrive, believe this program should be a staple for all schools moving forward.

“This is a wonderful boxing program, that if done right, does have incredible results that school counselors find very valuable,” said Board Member, Licensed Therapist and School Counselor, Amy Specter. “I’ve done the program hands on and my students have had unprecedented results. Feet First should be in every school across America.”

Sean and his team have found a way to bring schools, students, and counselors together so that school safety increases. The curriculum uses principles of boxing to develop strong character in students. In addition, students that may have little or no interest in life, can be part of their mentorship program.

“Deep in the core of a person’s soul exists a passion to help others”, stated Brandon Kregel, Feet First Co-Founder and Managing Director. “Our mentorship program is one of the largest pillars of our success because it provides an outlet for people to connect and guide others in need of a supportive environment.”

Just having this program available for students, schools would be helping kids to become stronger physically and mentally. For more information on Feet First Foundation, please email mail@feetfirstnp.org, call Sean Sharkey at (925) 383-3450, or visit www.feetfirstnp.org. Feet First Foundation can be reached at (833) 339-9111.

