Joseph Parker and Junior Fa agree to terms for all-Kiwi heavyweight blockbuster

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The two best heavyweights in New Zealand will clash at the Spark Arena in Auckland on December 11 when former WBO champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) locks horns with amateur nemesis Junior Fa 19-0 (10) over 12 rounds.

The pair split four fights in the unpaid ranks but Parker is more advanced as a professional after turning pro in 2012, four years before Fa.

The 30-year-old Fa, who won a bronze medal for Tonga at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, said it’s a fight he has been coveting for some time.

See Also

“I really wanted this fight to be a big fight,” Fa said this week.

“I’ve wanted it for a long time but I was very honest with myself and I needed to work myself up so it’s more of a respectable fight when we do fight.”

Both Parker and Fa are ranked in the top 10 of the WBO with the former sitting at number three and the latter at number six.

“Joseph Parker has fought great, great champions in his time and I haven’t really fought any household names just yet,” said Fa, who has been a lead sparring partner for both former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“This is all the reason to train hard and to prove to everyone else that I am better than Joseph Parker and I’ve believed that for a long time.”

“People don’t really know boxing but they know Joseph Parker… so now’s the right time to do it.”

Parker, 28, said he had improved since his amateur days but was expecting a tough fight.

“I respect Junior a lot. He’s a good fighter, but a lot has happened since the amateur days,” he said.

“A lot has changed in the professional game but styles make fights so you never know and I’m looking forward to testing myself against the style he brings.”

Parker, who was last in the ring in February when he stopped Shawndell Winters in five, admitted the global coronavirus pandemic had made training hard but said he was ready for the fight.

“Unfortunately Covid has affected everyone’s plans… but I’ve been training very hard, we’ve been doing a lot of strength work and I’ve been keeping in shape,” he said.

“Even though I’ve been doing videos at home and having a lot of fun, I’ve been training every single day.

“My goal is to be the champion of the world or unified champion before I’m 35, so I’m treating this fight as a championship of the world.”

Parker’s promoter David Higgins said that in the current circumstances it made perfect sense to have the fight now.

“Right now they’re both in their prime and they’re both here in New Zealand in this pandemic,” he said.

“The stakes are so high. On December 11, one guy might go onto a world title shot and the other one has to go to the bottom again and rebuild his career.

“There’s a lot at stake physically health-wise and monetarily.”

Fa, who will enter the ring following a year-long layoff after his 10-round decision win over Devin Vargas last November, believes the fight will serve as an inspiration for up and coming Kiwi Pasifika boxers.

“It will be great for us to put on a good night and a great performance so the young boys and young girls coming up, in whichever sport they choose, they can see there is a way for us to live out our dreams. I’m sure they already do that with Parker already and David Tua,” he said.