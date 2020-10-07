TwitterFacebook

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

7 October 2020
Liam Williams
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

KO Boxing Forum

WBO number two ranked middleweight Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has warned the referee will need to be on his toes when defends his British 160-pound crown against Andrew Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on October 10.

Victory will put the 28-year-old Welshman closer to a shot at undefeated WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18).

“It’s not fair to say I’m angriest man in boxing, but when I’m in the ring I have that nastiness about me and a short fuse,” Williams said.

“Day to day, I am a steady living guy. It doesn’t matter what anybody says or does I always bring excitement and fire on all cylinders.

“Andrade is full of shit and keeps saying he is ‘The Boogeyman’, but I am actually chasing the fight with him. I don’t care if he fights me or vacates as long as I get that world title. I think he will vacate and I will fight someone like Jaime Munguia, which has blood and guts written all over it.

“I will talk about Andrade and [Chris] Eubank [Jr], but my focus is Andrew Robinson. The referee will have to keep an eye on him because I am coming with bad intentions. I am going to be on the ball and the referee needs to be on the ball because someone could be getting hurt.

“I will take Robinson’s heart, then come back take his gold teeth and weigh them in to get a nice little bonus.”

The 36-year-old Robinson is focused on the task at hand and know what is on the line.

“I am living my dream and don’t get involved in talk about being overlooked,” Robinson said.

“I’ve always been a fan of Liam Williams. It’s like a dream come true to be fighting one of the best middleweights in the world.

“I will fight anybody and I’m ecstatic to be the ring with the number one fighter in the WBO ratings.

“If I win, I fight for a world title so I’m buzzing. I went to Poland and beat Damian Jonak who hadn’t lost in 13 years. God was with me that night and hopefully he is on Saturday.”

On the undercard heavyweight Nathan Gorman 16-1 (11) will take on Richard Lartey 14-2 (11) in a Commonwealth title eliminator.

“This is a different Nathan Gorman from 16 months ago. I have a new team and I am in a good fight,” the 24-year-old Gorman said.

“What has happened in the past has happened and I got beaten by Daniel Dubois. I could have taken a six-rounder, but if I beat Lartey I can push on for titles.

“I am sure the winner of Dubois vs [Joe] Joyce will vacate the Commonwealth title and I can get that title. What a fight that will be. It’s a case of who lands first. Under six rounds you favour Daniel because he’s explosive. Over six rounds, it could be Joyce with his engine.”

Lartey said: “Preparation has been good and I will give the TV fans a great fight.

“People still talk about my fight with Daniel Dubois. I have a new team. I am prepared and something will happen.

“I respect Nathan and know all about him. I wasn’t pleased with how the referee stopped the fight against Daniel and I would like the chance to meet him again.”

