RJJ Boxing & iKON Fighting Federation Announces boxing/MMA doubleheader in Mexico

7 October 2020
roy jones jr boxing promotions
Press Release

Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions and iKON Fighting Federation (iKON) have announced a professional boxing and mixed martial arts doubleheader on Thursday night, October 22, at Marinaterra Hotel Spa in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

Entertaining combat sports action – boxjng and MMA — will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com or download the UFC app.

“We’re excited to return to San Carlos and work again with our friend, Emanuel Romo, from De La O Promotions,” said Keith Veltre, CEO/co-founder of RJJ Boxing. “We are grateful to him and the Marinaterra Hotel Spa for giving us a beautiful venue so we can promote during the pandemic. This will be our second iKON event and we couldn’t be happier to have Bella Mir, the 17-year-old daughter of MMA legend Frank Mir, making her pro debut on iKON2.”

Boxing is co-promoted by RJJ Boxing Promotions and scheduled to start streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, followed with MMA action at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, co-promoted by iKON, in association with RJJ Boxing. De La O Promotions is co-promoter of both events.

Undefeated Alan “Cachorro” Solis (10-0, 6 KOs), a 6-time Mexican National amateur champion, headlines in the 8-round main event against veteran Mexican lightweight Eddy “Dinamita” Valencia (15-4-6, 5 KOs). The 21-year-old Solis had an amateur record of 87-6 and he was selected as the No. 1 amateur in Mexico’s largest state, Chihuahua. He will be stepping up in terms of opposition versus Valencia, who has already defeated a 10-0 fighter, Ronald Ruelas, by way of a third-round technical knockout. He also fought a draw with 20-4-1 Diego Eligio last year.

In the 8-round co-featured event, undefeated Luis “Koreano” Torres (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on fellow Mexican super featherweight Orlando Zepeda (9-1, 2 KOs) in an 8-round bout. Torres made his UFC FIGHT PASS last month in San Carlos, defeating Jose Luis Vasquez (10-1) for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Silver lightweight champion.

Undefeated Guatemalan super middleweight Lester Martinez (5-0, 5 KOs) also fought in San Carlos last month on UFC FIGHT PASS, stopping Abraham Hernandez (8-2) in the second round. Martinez, 24, turned pro last year at home in sensational fashion, knocking out 3-time, 2-division Ricardo “El Matador” Mayorga (32-11-1, 26 KOs) in the second round. Martinez will square off with Rafael “Zurd El Iraki” Amarillas Ortiz (10-4-1, 5 KOs) in an 8-rounder.

The “O” must go in the UFC FIGHT PASS opener, which pits two unbeaten Guadalajara super bantamweight prospects, Ezequiel “La Brukena” Borrero (3-0, 1 KO) and Armando Ramirez (3-0 (0 KOs).

Scheduled to fight in 4-round bouts off-UFC FIGHT PASS are welterweight Omar Munguia (5-0, 4 KOs) vs. Ramiro “Rammy” Garcia Lopez (5-5, 4 KOs), along with lightweight Jesus Obed Alvarez (3-0, 2 KOs) and super featherweight Rey Daniel Diaz (2-0, 1 KO) versus opponents to be determined.

The MMA action starts at 9 p.m. ET. Fresh off his fight in the Dana White Contender Series is Mexican lightweight Alejandro “El Galito” Flores (17-3-0), who is matched against Andy “Golden Boy” Perez (7-11-0), of Tucson, Arizona, in the iKON 2 main event.

Mir, fighting out of Las Vegas, will make her much anticipated debut in a bantamweight match against pro debuting Danielle Wynn (4-3-0), of Atlanta. Bella’s father is legendary 2-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, in the co-featured event.

Also slated to fight on UFC FIGHT PASS is Sweden-native Herden Alacabek (5-1-0), now residing in Los Angeles, versus the Mexican MMA fighter called “Tyson,” Juan “Tyson” Ramon Grano Medina (6-4-1)

Additional iKON matches will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

