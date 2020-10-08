TwitterFacebook

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

8 October 2020
Errol Spence Jr. Photo credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) will face former two-division champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5.

The fight was originally scheduled for November 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles but the move to the home of the Dallas Cowboys will allow fans to be in attendance.

“Every time Spence fights in front of his hometown fans, it is an unforgettable and energetic evening,” Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions, told ESPN. “We’re excited to be able to bring those fans this great matchup.”

The 30-year-old Spence, who hails from nearby DeSoto, Texas, drew a crowd of more than 47,000 people when he faced Mikey Garcia at the same venue in March 2019.

Spence defeated former four-division world champion Garcia by shutout.

In his last outing a year ago, southpaw Spence scored a split decision victory over former titleholder Shawn Porter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Following that victory Spence was thrown from his Ferrari in a single-car accident that saw him lucky to survive.

Spence said insisted he is over his injuries and promised to put on a show on December 5.

“Having my comeback fight be in front of my hometown fans at AT&T Stadium is added motivation and a dream come true,” said Spence.

“It means even more because I’m going up against a great champion in Danny Garcia. I know people are looking out to see if I’ve lost a step or won’t be at my best, but I’m 100% focused and everything is on point in training camp.

“I just can’t wait to go out there on December 5 and put on a show.”

The 32-year-old Garcia held the WBC and WBA junior welterweight titles before moving up 147-pounds where he won the vacant WBC crown against Robert Guerrero in 2016. His only losses have occurred against Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter in world title fights, both on points in close fights.

Back in January, Garcia scored a clear-cut 12-round points decision over Ivan Redkach in a non-title bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia, from Philadelphia, sees the fight as a way to stake his claim as the best welterweight in the world.

“I’m very excited to get back in the ring,” said Garcia. “This is going to be my second fight of 2020, even though it’s been a crazy year with the pandemic and everything. I’m glad we’re finally getting back to where we were and that we’ll be able to bring this fight to the fans.

“This matchup is a mega-fight unification bout. It’s my opportunity to reclaim my spot at the top in this division and become a five-time world champion.

“Training and sparring has been going really well. I’m extremely prepared for this already and it can’t get here soon enough. Come December 5, I will be crowned unified champion!”

On the undercard junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora 15-0-1 (10) will face Jorge Cota 30-4 (27) in a scheduled 12-round title eliminator.

At welterweight former two-division title challenger Josesito Lopez 37-8 (20) will square off with Francisco ‘Chia’ Santana 25-8-1 (12) over 10 rounds.

Former 122-pound titlist Julio Ceja 32-4-1 (28) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico will face countryman Eduardo Ramirez 23-2-3 (10) in a featherweight title eliminator. Their scheduled 12-round bout will open the Fox Sports pay-per-view event.

