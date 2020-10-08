TwitterFacebook

Hovhannes Bachkov relishing dangerous debut test

8 October 2020
Hovhannes Bachkov
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The two men meet on the action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live on ESPN+ and IFL TV.

Armenian phenom Bachkov had an incredible amateur career, winning gold medals at the European Games in 2019 and the European Championships in 2017, and bronze medals at the World Championships in 2019 and 2017.

He also represented his country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and he’s relishing the opportunity to make his debut against a tough opponent with an impressive winning record.

See Also

Bachkov said: “A strong rival is a good one. If you want the whole world to know who you are, you must start your career with a strong rival and then do your talking in the ring.

“I don’t like to talk much before a fight, but I will look spectacular in my fight. This is my first fight as a professional and I am ready to make an impact.

“Throughout my career I have always trained as a professional, but there has been a new approach. I’ve worked hard in training and I am extremely excited.

“Making my professional debut has been a dream of mine for a while, and I’m determined to make it a dream to remember this week.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s card, Viktor Kotochigov defends his WBC International lightweight title against Maxi Hughes, rising star Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and knockout king Faizan Anwar faces JR Mendoza.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as he seeks pound-for-pound status

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as…

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa agree to terms for all-Kiwi heavyweight blockbuster

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa agree to terms for all-Kiwi…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder ahead of Emanuel Navarrete clash

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder…

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

Is this the last we’ve seen of Canelo Alvarez on…

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

TOP STORIES

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 31-1 (27) believes the featherweight division is better suited to his growing body. The 25-year-old Mexican, who stands at 5-foot-7, will meet undefeated former amateur star Ruben …

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as…

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as he seeks pound-for-pound status

WBA super featherweight champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) has admitted his bout against WBA ‘regular’ lightweight titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) won’t be easy but says these are the type of fights he wants to stake his c…

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

WBO number two ranked middleweight Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has warned the referee will need to be on his toes when defends his British 160-pound crown against Andrew Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on October 10. …

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Three-time world titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) doubts four-division world champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) will hear the final bell against him when they meet at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. Th…

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa agree to terms for all-Kiwi…

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa agree to terms for all-Kiwi heavyweight blockbuster

The two best heavyweights in New Zealand will clash at the Spark Arena in Auckland on December 11 when former WBO champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) locks horns with amateur nemesis Junior Fa 19-0 (10) over 12 rounds. The pair split four fights in t…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November 28 without pay-per-view

The heavyweight clash between undefeated Brits Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) and Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) will take place on November 28 live on BT Sport. The fight was initially scheduled to take place on pay-per-view on April 11 on …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US