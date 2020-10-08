Hovhannes Bachkov relishing dangerous debut test

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The two men meet on the action-packed D4G Promotions card in association with Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, live on ESPN+ and IFL TV.

Armenian phenom Bachkov had an incredible amateur career, winning gold medals at the European Games in 2019 and the European Championships in 2017, and bronze medals at the World Championships in 2019 and 2017.

He also represented his country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, and he’s relishing the opportunity to make his debut against a tough opponent with an impressive winning record.

Bachkov said: “A strong rival is a good one. If you want the whole world to know who you are, you must start your career with a strong rival and then do your talking in the ring.

“I don’t like to talk much before a fight, but I will look spectacular in my fight. This is my first fight as a professional and I am ready to make an impact.

“Throughout my career I have always trained as a professional, but there has been a new approach. I’ve worked hard in training and I am extremely excited.

“Making my professional debut has been a dream of mine for a while, and I’m determined to make it a dream to remember this week.”

Elsewhere on Friday’s card, Viktor Kotochigov defends his WBC International lightweight title against Maxi Hughes, rising star Blane Hyland takes on Mohamed Salah Abdelghany, and knockout king Faizan Anwar faces JR Mendoza.

