Michael McKinson: No fighter in the UK beats me

8 October 2020
Michael McKinson
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Undefeated McKinson (18-0, 2 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten fighter Harkin (13-0, 5 KOs) on a huge #MTKFightNight at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Sunday 18 October, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

With his last two wins coming over foreign opposition, McKinson is excited to again test himself against a Brit, and is ready to make a statement.

McKinson said: “Martin Harkin is a dangerous puncher. It’s a dangerous fight for me, but I’ve proven before that I can swim with sharks. I’m excited for the challenge and I’m very excited to finally have a fight.

“It’s been a terrible year for most boxers, so I’m thankful to MTK Global that they’ve been able to secure this fight. I was very active in 2019 and I had three great wins. I learnt a lot from all three fights and now it’s all about kicking on.

“I know that I’m a great fighter and I’ve been knocking on the door of greatness for a while. These fighters and the big fights can’t run from me forever and I’m on the verge of really big things..

“It’s a shame it’s behind closed doors as I have great support from Portsmouth that travel with me and are ever growing. We’ve just got do what we have to do though, and as long as I’m prepared, then even with fans or no fans, nobody beats me.”

Also on the bill on Sunday 18 October is a superb fight as Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite, while former world champion Paul Butler goes up against Ryan Walker.

Elsewhere, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Jordan Reynolds makes his professional debut against Scott James, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks against Ryan Hibbert.

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as…

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa agree to terms for all-Kiwi…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to go ahead on November…

Ruben Villa admits he has a chip on his shoulder…

Is this the last we've seen of Canelo Alvarez on DAZN?

What challenges are left for Jermell Charlo?

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 31-1 (27) believes the featherweight division is better suited to his growing body. The 25-year-old Mexican, who stands at 5-foot-7, will meet undefeated former amateur star Ruben …

WBA super featherweight champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) has admitted his bout against WBA ‘regular’ lightweight titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) won’t be easy but says these are the type of fights he wants to stake his c…

WBO number two ranked middleweight Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has warned the referee will need to be on his toes when defends his British 160-pound crown against Andrew Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on October 10. …

Three-time world titleholder Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22) doubts four-division world champion Leo ‘El Terremoto’ Santa Cruz 37-1-1 (19) will hear the final bell against him when they meet at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on October 31. Th…

The two best heavyweights in New Zealand will clash at the Spark Arena in Auckland on December 11 when former WBO champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) locks horns with amateur nemesis Junior Fa 19-0 (10) over 12 rounds. The pair split four fights in t…

The heavyweight clash between undefeated Brits Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 15-0 (14) and Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 11-0 (10) will take place on November 28 live on BT Sport. The fight was initially scheduled to take place on pay-per-view on April 11 on …

