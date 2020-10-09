TwitterFacebook

Demsey McKean sets the marker with Jonathan Rice victory, eyes Ajagba clash and winner of Parker vs Fa

9 October 2020
Demsey-McKean
Demsey McKean has turned his attention to Efe Ajagba, with the pair having a mutual opponent in Jonathan Rice, and McKean arguably coming out in better fashion than Ajagba.

McKean and Rice clashes in March 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with McKean getting a tenth round stoppage in a dominating performance for the IBF Inter-Continental and WBO Asia-Pacific heavyweight titles on the line.

McKean discussed his victory over Rice in comparison to Ajagba’s.

He said, “I was pleased with my performance against Rice and I am no doubt improving all the time. I don’t have an Olympic background, I am working on the job to improve but I felt I did a far more exciting and entertaining job against Rice than Ajagba did. I don’t want to take anything away from Efe, he’s a good fighter, but I feel that I set the benchmark with my victory.

“I’d happily fight Ajagba if he wants a step up. It would be an entertaining fight. I have Irish in me, I’m a fighting man, and I know Efe is a fighting man too. So I’d be happy for us to get this fight on. It would be a great fight and entertaining fight but there would only be one winner and that’s Demsey McKean.”

McKean is guided by Australia’s ACE Boxing who pushed to make the fight with Joseph Parker, however, Parker chose to fight Junior Fa instead. McKean opened up about his feelings towards the Fa vs Parker fight.

McKean said, “Firstly I respect both fighters, they are warriors and I respect them massively. I of course wanted the chance to fight Parker and I wanted to test myself against the best. I still do want to test myself against the best so whoever wins this fight I will be ready and waiting to fight.

“It’s a good fight and I think it will be explosive. I think Parker will edge it because he has more experience but I’m in the Demsey McKean business and I want to fight the best out there so whoever emerges victorious I would like to fight straight after and I know the team at ACE Boxing are doing their best to make these big fights happen.”

