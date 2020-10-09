Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 22-2 (10) has been given the green light to face Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16).

The WBO has sanctioned the fight on the condition that the winner faces undefeated mandatory contender Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) within 90 days.

Belfast boxer Frampton, 33, who has previously held world titles at 122 and 126-pounds, is aiming to become a three-weight world champion.

“I’ve just got the news that I’ve wanted for a long time. I will be fighting the champ Jamel Herring before the end of the year,” Frampton tweeted.

“Thanks to MTK and WBO for making this happen. Time to become 3 weight champ,” added Frampton on his Twitter account.

Herring replied: “See you soon, my man #ANDSTILL”

Southpaw Herring, 34, told ESPN last month: “The timeline apparently now is that they’re looking at January. I actually wanted to come back in December.”

In his last outing Herring suffered injuries to his right eye in his eighth-round disqualification win over Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas on September 5. At the time of the stoppage Herring was leading on all three scorecards 80-70, 80-70 and 79-71.

The original plan was to match Herring with Frampton in November, but the facial injuries sustained in the Oquendo fight – combined with contracting COVIS-19 mid-year – has forced the bout to be pushed back.

“I told Bob, ‘regardless of what happened tonight, I still want to continue with my obligation to face Carl in November,” Herring said after the Oquendo fight.

“Bob pulled me in and said that he knew I went through a lot, going through two, three training camps in one summer, and on top of that, he felt I needed more rest from COVID. So that was actually Bob looking out for my well-being and I had to take that into consideration.

“I apparently had an old fracture in my face that didn’t properly heal right. That fracture probably came from the Denis Shafikov fight. So I’ve been through worse, it’s not a matter of quitting.

“The doctor thought I had an old fracture that didn’t heal properly, so when [Oquendo] kept head-butting, it was basically shifting into my right eye socket, and that was also causing an issue. That’s what they put on the medical records, as well, on the notes.

“So it was basically the lens on my eye being scratched up and an old injury that was irritated again… It wasn’t the blood like I thought it was, because my eye was so bloody. I thought it was the blood filling into my eye.”

Arum has flagged pushing out the Herring-Frampton bout to January next year.

“The guy has to heal, first, there’s no reason to rush it,” said Arum to ESPN. “We’re going to be busy, we have a lot of shows, including the [Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight on Dec. 19]. So we’ll punt it to January. What’s the hurry?”