TwitterFacebook

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

9 October 2020
Herring_resMain
Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton with Bob Arum. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 22-2 (10) has been given the green light to face Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16).

The WBO has sanctioned the fight on the condition that the winner faces undefeated mandatory contender Shakur Stevenson 14-0 (8) within 90 days.

Belfast boxer Frampton, 33, who has previously held world titles at 122 and 126-pounds, is aiming to become a three-weight world champion.

See Also

“I’ve just got the news that I’ve wanted for a long time. I will be fighting the champ Jamel Herring before the end of the year,” Frampton tweeted.

“Thanks to MTK and WBO for making this happen. Time to become 3 weight champ,” added Frampton on his Twitter account.

Herring replied: “See you soon, my man #ANDSTILL”

Southpaw Herring, 34, told ESPN last month: “The timeline apparently now is that they’re looking at January. I actually wanted to come back in December.”

In his last outing Herring suffered injuries to his right eye in his eighth-round disqualification win over Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas on September 5. At the time of the stoppage Herring was leading on all three scorecards 80-70, 80-70 and 79-71.

The original plan was to match Herring with Frampton in November, but the facial injuries sustained in the Oquendo fight – combined with contracting COVIS-19 mid-year – has forced the bout to be pushed back.

“I told Bob, ‘regardless of what happened tonight, I still want to continue with my obligation to face Carl in November,” Herring said after the Oquendo fight.

“Bob pulled me in and said that he knew I went through a lot, going through two, three training camps in one summer, and on top of that, he felt I needed more rest from COVID. So that was actually Bob looking out for my well-being and I had to take that into consideration.

“I apparently had an old fracture in my face that didn’t properly heal right. That fracture probably came from the Denis Shafikov fight. So I’ve been through worse, it’s not a matter of quitting.

“The doctor thought I had an old fracture that didn’t heal properly, so when [Oquendo] kept head-butting, it was basically shifting into my right eye socket, and that was also causing an issue. That’s what they put on the medical records, as well, on the notes.

“So it was basically the lens on my eye being scratched up and an old injury that was irritated again… It wasn’t the blood like I thought it was, because my eye was so bloody. I thought it was the blood filling into my eye.”

Arum has flagged pushing out the Herring-Frampton bout to January next year.

“The guy has to heal, first, there’s no reason to rush it,” said Arum to ESPN. “We’re going to be busy, we have a lot of shows, including the [Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight on Dec. 19]. So we’ll punt it to January. What’s the hurry?”

Read more articles about: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as he seeks pound-for-pound status

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as…

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

TOP STORIES

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night. William…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 33-1 (28) is looking for a unification bout after claiming the vacant WBO featherweight title against Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-1 (5) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada …

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) believes he would knockout former 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) if given the chance. The 27-year-old Londoner by way of Accra, Ghana, defeated previously undefeated Croa…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 22-2 (10) has been given the green light to face Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16). The WBO has sanctioned the fight on the condition that the winner faces undefeated mandatory contende…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) will face former two-division champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5. The fight was originally scheduled for November 21 at …

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 31-1 (27) believes the featherweight division is better suited to his growing body. The 25-year-old Mexican, who stands at 5-foot-7, will meet undefeated former amateur star Ruben …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US