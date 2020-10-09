TwitterFacebook

Split-T Management’s DeAndre Ware Awarded Key to the City in his native Toledo, Ohio

9 October 2020
On Thursday, Split-T Management Super Middleweight DeAndre Ware was awarded the key to the city in his native Toledo, Ohio.

Ware, who is a Toledo Fire Fighter, got the well-deserved honor because of his heroic effort when he saved the life of longtime Top Rank coordinator Pete Susens after Susens fell ill and collapsed just before weigh-in on September 4th in Las Vegas.

Ware was in Las Vegas to fight undefeated Steven Nelson the following evening at the MGM Grand.

Ware jumped into action and used his talents of being an EMT to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived.

“It was unexpected, and a bit of a surprise,” said Ware. “I am so honored to receive this. This is the biggest honor that a city can give to someone. I actually did think that one day, I would get a key to the city, but I thought it would be for winning a world title. In a way it did come from boxing though as this happened at one of my fights, so it is the best of both worlds.”

