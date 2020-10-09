TwitterFacebook

Timlin vs Skelly joins Usyk-Chisora undercard

9 October 2020
unnamed (2)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Amy Timlin and Carly Skelly will contest the vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Title live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN, Saturday 31st October.

The unbeaten pair were scheduled to fight earlier this month but now find themselves on the undercard to Oleksandr Usyk’s monster fight against Derek Chisora.

Rising star Timlin (4-0) is tipped for a bright future, training under the tutelage of Kieran Farrell and managed by Dave Coldwell.

See Also

“I’m buzzing for this. I’ve been training throughout lockdown and I’m ready to go. This fight will push me on, it’s all about learning. The pressure is on her, Carly will come out all guns blazing but we’ve got a steady game plan. I can’t wait for the first bell, this platform is huge,” revealed Timlin.

“I’m really exited to have Amy on such a massive show like this. Thanks to Eddie for giving us a slot in these testing times. Amy is a fantastic fighter, at 20 years old I think she’ll show people in the next year or two she is the next generation of flag bearers coming through in Women’s boxing,” said Coldwell.

Southpaw Scouser Skelly (3-0) splits her time working in Children’s nursing, training out of the North Mersey ABC gym and raising her two young children.

“It’s been a long camp having to juggle things about but I’ve had some time off recently to concentrate on the fight,” said Skelly. “It’s a massive risk for Amy to take at her age, she won’t have felt power like this from a more mature fighter. This fight opens doors, I believe in myself and want to reach World level.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “We’ve seen some amazing domestic fights recently in women’s boxing and this is another cracker. Two unbeaten fighters gunning for a World Title, the winner here will put themselves into contention for just that in 2021.”

Timlin vs Skelly joins McCarthy vs Laggoune and Selby vs Kambosos Jr on the Usyk-Chisora undercard with more additions to be confirmed shortly.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as he seeks pound-for-pound status

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as…

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

TOP STORIES

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night. William…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 33-1 (28) is looking for a unification bout after claiming the vacant WBO featherweight title against Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-1 (5) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada …

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) believes he would knockout former 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) if given the chance. The 27-year-old Londoner by way of Accra, Ghana, defeated previously undefeated Croa…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 22-2 (10) has been given the green light to face Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16). The WBO has sanctioned the fight on the condition that the winner faces undefeated mandatory contende…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) will face former two-division champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5. The fight was originally scheduled for November 21 at …

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 31-1 (27) believes the featherweight division is better suited to his growing body. The 25-year-old Mexican, who stands at 5-foot-7, will meet undefeated former amateur star Ruben …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US