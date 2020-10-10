Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night.

Williams got off first, nailing Robinson with a hard right hand. A minute into the opening frame a headclash opened up a cut over Robinson’s left eye and also left Williams bleeding from the hairline.

The 28-year-old Welshman backed off, rubbed his scalp, then charged back in to take the fight to Robinson, nailing the 36-year-old challenger with hard shots from both hands.

With his opponent backing up to the corner, Williams let rip with a terrific left hook to the body that dropped Robinson immediately.

Robinson was up at nine but referee Marcus McDonnell determined he was in no condition to continue, waving off the fight at the 1:28 mark.

“I wanted it to go a bit further to get a couple of rounds, get my range and look good and let some shots go,” Williams said.

“But we clashed heads and I saw the blood dripping, I thought it was a bad cut, so I felt I needed to end this now before it goes to a technical draw. So I thought let’s get him out of there and go home.”

The victory puts Williams in line for a shot at undefeated WBO 160-pound titleholder Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18).

“I’m mandatory challenger, so it is a case of when and where,” Williams said. “Give me the date, give me a place and I will be there. They need to start enforcing it now a little but more, I believe, and I am pushing for it because I want my opportunity and I want it next.

“I would have liked it to be this outing, but I am ticking over, I am staying in the gym and I am still learning. I’m only going to be better when the time does come.”

In the main support bout heavyweight Nathan Gorman 17-1 (11) outpointed Richard Lartey 14-3 (11) over 10 stanzas by scores of 99-92, 100-90 and 100-90.

The fight was a scrappy affair, due in part to Gorman’s 16-month layoff following his fifth-round knockout loss to top prospect Daniel Dubois.

Lartey himself had been on the sidelines since April last year when Dubois stopped him in four frames.

“I gained 4-5 stone during the 16 months off, so I have been in the gym losing weight and brushing up technique pointers,” said Gorman, who weighed in at a career-high 273-pounds for the fight.

“But that is in the past now. I want to get the ball rolling and get some momentum behind me.

“I think I am about a stone and a half heavier than I normally am and that extra weight tells in the ring. But I have lost 35 kilos getting back into it. I will just keep on moving now.

“It has been 16 months since I was last in the ring and we all know what happened, so it was good to get back.

“With a game opponent like Lartey, he comes for a go, he is definitely not an easy opponent. It was good to get 10 rounds and hopefully we can build off that.

“After the Daniel fight, I turned my phone off for two months and had no contact with anyone. I was umming and ahhing, I didn’t go into the gym, I didn’t even pick up a pair of boxing gloves. Then I thought to myself I am going to give it another go. Today I am more hungry now than I have ever been.”