Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner.

The 34-year-old Brit has set up training camp in Spain ahead of his November 14 clash with undefeated American southpaw Crawford, 33. The fight is expected to take place in either Las Vegas or Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

According to Ingle, Brook negotiated the deal for the fight himself without the involvement of his promoter Eddie Hearn.

See Also

Ingle said that due to the global coronavirus pandemic he is not prepared to travel internationally.

“I’m the trainer. I’m not going to have anyone tell me how they want they want their camp running,” Ingle told iFL TV.

“Some fighters might do that but it’s never been that way with me. I stipulate how the camp is and what we’re going to do. If he’s not happy with that, then he can do it somewhere else.

“Realistically, Kell doesn’t need to be anywhere else but Sheffield. Why would you take the risk? During these times, why would you take the risk to go abroad?

“He’s in a big fight with Crawford. Whether it’s an exercise in saving money or whatever it is, that’s down to him. I don’t know who is training him. We haven’t fallen out. We’re never going to fall out. He does his own thing. Like I say, he’s 34, he has three kids, he’s made his money. We’ve had a good run.

“Eddie has promoted him all this time. He’s not doing this fight with Eddie. He’s not doing this fight with his promoter and he’s not doing this fight with his trainer. That’s fair enough. That’s not an issue.

“Eddie will still be promoting other fighters and I’ll still be training other fighters. We’ve all got jobs to do. You make your choices in what’s good for you. I can’t take the risk.

“What’s going on in this day and age with Covid, I can’t get caught up in all that. I’ve to keep away from it. For me, it wouldn’t be a wise choice. He’s got to travel to America, fair enough. I don’t want to get caught in quarantine somewhere. That’s how it is.”

Brook made an ill-fated move up to middleweight four years ago where he was knocked out in five rounds by then-undefeated Kazakh bomber Gennadiy Golovkin.

After the fight he moved back down to the 147-pound division where he lost his IBF belt to Errol Spence Jr by 11th round knockout in May 2017.

Since then he has won three fights in row against Siarhei Rabchanka, Michael Zerafa and Mark Deluca.

Crawford promises to be a tough assignment for Brook. He has won world championships in three separate weight classes since turning pro in 2008 and has a record of 14-0 (11) in world title fights.

During his time at junior welterweight Crawford achieved the rare feat of unifying the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles with a third-round knockout of Julius Indongo.