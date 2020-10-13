Former world champion headlines in Minsk

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The second evening of ‘KOLD WARS II’ will take place in the Falcon Arena, Minsk on October 15. Siesta Promotions have lined up a former world champion to lead the charge in another night of Belarus boxing action live on Fite TV.

EDUARD TROYANOVSKY boxes RENALD GARRIDO in the main event over 10 rounds.

A known puncher, Troyanovsky won the IBF light-welterweight crown in 2015 off 48-0 champion Cesar Cuenca. Troyanovsky knocked out Cuenca once again in their rematch and ‘The Eagle’ made a second knockout defence over Keita Obara before losing his belt to Julius Indongo in an upset loss.

Troyanovsky recently competed in the World Boxing Super Series and boasts a wealth of top-level boxing experience.

Meanwhile, charismatic Frenchman Garrido is no stranger to the away corner. Never knocked out as a professional, “Le Lion” has impressed UK fight fans many times with his swashbuckling style and energetic approach. Over the years, Garrido has been a handful for the likes of Frankie Gavin, Tyrone McKenna, Luther Clay and Bradley Saunders.

The co-main event features ELNUR SAMEDOV and ALEXANDER ‘Big Troubles’ PODOLSKY.

Samedov is a slick southpaw who has yet to have his breakthrough moment and is keen to impress on Thursday.

Podolsky, however, packs a punch and is coming to spoil to party for Samedov. ‘Big Troubles’ is very confident and has a reputation for bringing the fight.

Also on the card, DMITRII CHUDINOV will be keen to get his career back on track when he tackles GERMAINE BROWN.

Chudinov has shared the ring with Chris Eubank Jr, Patrick Nielsen and Mehdi Bouadla across an 11-year career.

Unbeaten Brown is a fighter on the rise and has no concerns venturing away from home to take what would be the biggest scalp of his career. Training alongside top prospect Joshua Buatsi, the Kingston stylist won a title in his last fight and gained a valuable 10 rounds in the process.

“Chudinov is tough and experienced,” admitted Germaine Brown. “He will keep coming forward and putting on the pressure. He has a good gas tank. The game plan is to keep him at range, use the jab and look for a late stoppage.”