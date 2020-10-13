TwitterFacebook

King’s Promotions signs Four Top Prospects

13 October 2020
King's Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

On The heels of signing heralded light heavyweight prospect Atif Oberlton, King’s Promotions has added four more quality prospects to it’s already impressive roster of fighters.

The company announced that it has signed undefeated heavyweight Steven Torres; Junior Welterweight Elijah Seawright; Middleweight Eric Monroe and flyweight LeAnna Cruz to promotional contracts.

Torres of Reading, Pennsylvania has already amassed a record of 3-0 with three knockouts.

See Also

The 22 year-old Torres began boxing at the age of 12 to lose weight. Torres weighed in excess of 400 pounds, and because of boxing, he had shed a remarkable 200 pounds.

“Boxing has saved my life in so many ways. The weight loss and, plus it has kept me off the streets. I see a bright future in the sport, where years ago, I could not see that happening,” said Torres.

“This is great for me to sign with King’s Promotions. They are based out of my hometown, and I have followed Marshall Kauffman and his son Travis Kauffman for a long time. It’s great that Travis is now my trainer, and with this team along with my adviser Al Haymon, I feel that great things are in-store for me.”

Seawright of Columbia, South Carolina has yet to make his pro debut.

The 19 year-old began boxing at the age of 13 after he was bullied in middle school. “I just wanted to learn how to defend myself, and I started to get pretty good in it,” said Seawright.

That set off a very brief nine-fight amateur career, that saw him go 8-1, and capture two Golden Gloves championships in North Carolina.

Despite the short career in the amateurs, Seawright feels that it is time to begin his pro career.

“It was a good opportunity to make the jump now. I have not fought in over a year. I was ready, but now I am with King’s Promotions, this is the right time.”

Seawright describes his style as unpredictable, as he is good with feints and believes that his style is hard to figure out.

Monroe of Philadelphia also will be making his pro debut.

The 26 year-old Monroe, had a brief nine-bout amateur career. Monroe began boxing at the age of 15, but became serious about the sport at age 21.

“I am happy to sign with King’s Promotions, and get my career started off.”

Cruz, 22 of Philadelphia via Allentown, Pennsylvania is a natural athlete.

The former college basketball player is very excited and familiar with King’s Promotions.

“The first boxing event that I saw live was a King’s Promotions event. I have been to three of their shows. I am excited because one of my favorite fighters is Alycia Baumgardner, and now I am promoted by the same company as her. I have seen what King’s Promotions can do, and I am very excited to start my pro career.”

Torres, Seawright, Monroe and Cruz will have their next fight’s announced shortly.

For More information, Please contact: Marc Abrams at phillyboxing@gmail.com or 856 287 7611

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

TOP STORIES

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Promoter Bob Arum has likened WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to the late, great Muhammad Ali. The Top Rank boss also praised Lomachenko’s father and trainer Anatoliy, calling him the best coach in the world. Lomachenko 14-1…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has all but given up on fighting Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) this year, saying he won’t sit around and wait for the American former champion. The 32-year-old Brit had to settle for a draw in their fir…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night. William…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US