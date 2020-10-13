TwitterFacebook

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

13 October 2020
Lucas Browne
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December.

Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before the end of the year.

The 32-year-old Brit is still planning to fight again before 2021.

See Also

In light of the news, heavyweights from around the world have been lining up for the assignment, including the 41-year-old Australian.

“I woke up this morning with the awesome news that Tyson Fury is looking at myself as a candidate for a fight in December,” Browne said on his Instagram site.

“The Fury-Wilder fight is no longer happening, so he wants to have some warmup fight before the Joshua match.

“Now if that were me, I’d be more than willing to jump right in. It would be an absolute honour to jump in the ring with ‘The Gypsy King,’ who I believe is one of the best heavyweights on the planet at the moment.

“In saying that, wouldn’t it be awesome for me to knock him out and have all these fans hate me at the same time. That’s something I would absolutely love to happen. It would be an honour for me to share the ring with him.”

Browne was last in action when he knocked out former Australian heavyweight champion John Hopoate in two rounds in Sydney last November. The victory came seven months after his third-round knockout loss to Dave Allen in London.

The big-punching Browne knows his only chance to beat Fury – who was dropped twice in his controversial draw with Wilder in their first fight in December 2018 – would be to knock him out.

“I would be going in there to knock him out,” he continued. “That would be the plan. I could be losing 11 rounds and still knock you out in the 12th. That’s why I’m always going to be dangerous no matter what. I can be looking like shit in losing a fight and still knock you out.

“Tyson Fury, thank you for the consideration. I do hope it comes off. I am training and waiting for a fight. COVID has put a stop to a lot of things at the moment and hopefully this is something that could really change my life as well.

“Thank you for your consideration. I do hope it comes off. It would be an absolute honour. I’ll be training my arse off and waiting for the phone call.”

In 2016, Browne travelled to Grozny in Chechnya to face WBA ‘regular’ champion Ruslan Chagaev. Down on the scorecards and on the canvas in the sixth, Browne rallied to knockout Chagaev in the 10th.

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

TOP STORIES

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Promoter Bob Arum has likened WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to the late, great Muhammad Ali. The Top Rank boss also praised Lomachenko’s father and trainer Anatoliy, calling him the best coach in the world. Lomachenko 14-1…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has all but given up on fighting Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) this year, saying he won’t sit around and wait for the American former champion. The 32-year-old Brit had to settle for a draw in their fir…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night. William…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US