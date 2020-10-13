Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December.

Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before the end of the year.

The 32-year-old Brit is still planning to fight again before 2021.

See Also

In light of the news, heavyweights from around the world have been lining up for the assignment, including the 41-year-old Australian.

“I woke up this morning with the awesome news that Tyson Fury is looking at myself as a candidate for a fight in December,” Browne said on his Instagram site.

“The Fury-Wilder fight is no longer happening, so he wants to have some warmup fight before the Joshua match.

“Now if that were me, I’d be more than willing to jump right in. It would be an absolute honour to jump in the ring with ‘The Gypsy King,’ who I believe is one of the best heavyweights on the planet at the moment.

“In saying that, wouldn’t it be awesome for me to knock him out and have all these fans hate me at the same time. That’s something I would absolutely love to happen. It would be an honour for me to share the ring with him.”

Browne was last in action when he knocked out former Australian heavyweight champion John Hopoate in two rounds in Sydney last November. The victory came seven months after his third-round knockout loss to Dave Allen in London.

The big-punching Browne knows his only chance to beat Fury – who was dropped twice in his controversial draw with Wilder in their first fight in December 2018 – would be to knock him out.

“I would be going in there to knock him out,” he continued. “That would be the plan. I could be losing 11 rounds and still knock you out in the 12th. That’s why I’m always going to be dangerous no matter what. I can be looking like shit in losing a fight and still knock you out.

“Tyson Fury, thank you for the consideration. I do hope it comes off. I am training and waiting for a fight. COVID has put a stop to a lot of things at the moment and hopefully this is something that could really change my life as well.

“Thank you for your consideration. I do hope it comes off. It would be an absolute honour. I’ll be training my arse off and waiting for the phone call.”

In 2016, Browne travelled to Grozny in Chechnya to face WBA ‘regular’ champion Ruslan Chagaev. Down on the scorecards and on the canvas in the sixth, Browne rallied to knockout Chagaev in the 10th.