MTK Global signs KO king Edin Puhalo

13 October 2020
mtk Global Logo
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Unbeaten Puhalo (19-0, 18 KOs) is known for his incredible power, with 18 of his 19 wins coming by knockout, while he is also currently ranked #4 in the world by the WBO.

He is set to take on Dilan Prasovic in a WBO cruiserweight title eliminator in Belgrade on October 23, with a win in that fight setting him up for a showdown against the winner of the battle between Lawrence Okolie and Krzysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO title.

Puhalo is highly-rated throughout the world of boxing, and the 32-year-old is pleased to be teaming up with MTK Global.

He said: “I am happy that I’ve become part of the large and prestigious MTK Global family and I look forward to our co-operation. This is a big milestone for me and I hope we will be a great team. I am very proud to be on the same team with Tyson Fury and other boxers and this will be a great motivation in my career.

“I have come a long way and I am satisfied with my career, but I am also convinced that I can be a world champion. I have a big fight coming up, and I have enriched my team with top trainers for fitness and physical preparation. They have helped me a lot to be even better and to push my limits and possibilities. I look forward to the fight and I want to prove myself once again.

“After this eliminator, the next fight is for the world title and I sincerely hope it will be Lawrence Okolie because he would suit me better in the fight itself. The fight between Glowacki and Okolie will be quite uncertain and difficult and I think they have an equal chance of winning.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Edin Puhalo to the team. He’s one of the most exciting fighters in the cruiserweight division and every fight he’s involved in is a must-see affair for all boxing fans.

“Up next for him is a fight against Dilan Prasovic in a world title eliminator later this month, and with a victory there he can secure a WBO title shot against the winner of Okolie and Glowacki, so we’re all excited to see what he is capable of.”

