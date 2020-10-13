TwitterFacebook

Victor Pasillas Now Ranked WBA #8 at Super Bantamweight, Wants Champions Leo, Figueroa, Nery and Akhmadaliev

13 October 2020
Victor Pasillas
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated contender Victor Pasillas (16-0, 9 KOs), after a star-making performance on FS1 PBC Fight Night, is now ranked WBA #8 at super bantamweight. Pasillas picked up his sixth consecutive knockout when he destroyed previously unbeaten Ranfis Encarnacion (17-1, 13 KOs) on September 23, 2020.

Pasillas, who was an East Los Angeles legend in the amateur ranks with a record of 272 wins with only 6 defeats, and 175 RSCs, which is equivalent to knockouts, now wants champions Angelo Leo (20-0, 9 KOs), Brandon Figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KOs), Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KOs) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs), and believes he can fight for a word title right now.

“I am the best kept secret in boxing,” said Pasillas. “My core team, and everyone in the boxing industry knows that I’m a world champion in the making. I want to fight Angelo Leo, I know that his style will not work on me, you can’t beat me with just pressure, I am too smart for that. He’s a great champion but I’ll beat him down if we ever fight.”

See Also

Pasillas held nothing back as he let it be known he is unimpressed with the WBA super bantamweight world champion, Brandon Figueroa.

“After watching Brandon Figueroa in his last fight with Vazquez, I confident in myself that I would annihilate him,” continued Pasillas. “Figueroa has never been in the ring with a fighter of my caliber and I would stop him as well.”

“Luis Nery is a good fighter, but I will take that cat out,” Pasillas resumed. “My foot work, combined with my power will be too much for him. Once I blast him with a power shot, he’ll be toast.”

Pasillas brought up IBF/WBA super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev, better known in the United States as M.J.

“And this guy M.J. is supposed to be the guy everyone is afraid of, I want him as well,” Pasillas concluded. “No one is calling him out, so I am, and I will dethrone him too!”

It is clear Pasillas is ready and willing to take a world title shot against any of the champions at super bantamweight, the big question is…will the respected champions accept a fight with this emerging star.

I’m going to take over the 122-pound division one fight at a time until I become champion.”

“There are a lot of big fights that can be made with all the champions at super bantamweight,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing. “We want all of them and will fight anyone to land that title shot.”

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

TOP STORIES

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

World-rated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 19-0 (15) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on former Australian champion Ben Kelleher 13-1-2 (4) at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday, October 22. The figh…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Former and current pro boxers have given their breakdown of the upcoming lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko will meet IBF counterpart Lopez at ‘The Bubble’…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US