TwitterFacebook

Golden Contract finals set for December

14 October 2020
Golden Contract finals set for December
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The event will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and will also feature the light-heavyweight final between Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel.

The clash between Dickens (29-3, 11 KOs) and Walsh (26-2-2, 12 KOs) was originally set for September 30 before a positive COVID-19 test for Dickens postponed the fight, with the final now confirmed for December. Dickens will also defend his WBO European featherweight title in the bout.

Dickens defeated Leigh Wood by majority decision in the semi-final to move into the final, while Walsh earned a unanimous decision victory over Tyrone McCullagh.

See Also

A belt will also be on the line in the light-heavyweight final, as Bolotniks (17-5-1, 7 KOs) defends his WBO European light-heavyweight title against Michel (11-1, 8 KOs).

Bolotniks progressed to the final with a unanimous decision win over Hosea Burton in the semi-final, and Michel picked up a fourth round stoppage victory over Liam Conroy.

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “We are finally at the grand conclusion to our Golden Contract tournament.

“In the light-heavyweight final we have seen both boxers get better with each progressing round. Both have came in under the radar with Bolotniks beating the tournament favourite Hosea Burton in Latvia.

“Serge Michel then had a tournament best performance by stopping Liam Conroy in destructive fashion. Both have shown this fight can be explosive and end at anytime, so expect fireworks.

“The Ryan Walsh vs Jazza Dickens postponement has only added to the anticipation of what many in the trade are calling a genuine 50/50 and one of the best all-British fights to be on the 2020 schedule. A fight where the winner will be directly in line to fight for a world title.”

Further news on the #GoldenContract event including undercards fights will be announced in due course.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

TOP STORIES

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Promoter Bob Arum has likened WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to the late, great Muhammad Ali. The Top Rank boss also praised Lomachenko’s father and trainer Anatoliy, calling him the best coach in the world. Lomachenko 14-1…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has all but given up on fighting Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) this year, saying he won’t sit around and wait for the American former champion. The 32-year-old Brit had to settle for a draw in their fir…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US