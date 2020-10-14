TwitterFacebook

Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda Must live up to nickname vs. Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas

14 October 2020
roy jones jr boxing promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

If Kendo “Tremendo” Castaneda lives up to his nickname this Saturday night (Oct. 17) in Las Vegas, the San Antonio fighter will derail the fast track Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas has been placed.

Vargas vs. Castaneda will be streamed live on ESPN+, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT start, in a 10-round, junior welterweight showdown taking place on the high-profile Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez title unification card in “The Bubble” at MGM Grand Las Vegas Conference Center.

“I’m stoked to be on one of the biggest cards of the year,” Castaneda said. “Lomachenko is one of my all-time favorites and it’s an honor fighting on his card.”

See Also

“We’d like to thank, Bob Arum, Top Rank, MGM Grand and ESPN for giving us this tremendous opportunity,” commented Castaneda’s promoter, Keith Veltre, CEO/co-founder of Roy Jones. Jr. Boxing Promotions. “Arum said Vargas can graduate to contender with a win over Castaneda, but Kendo is more than capable of upsetting a hot prospect like Vargas, and a victory will get him back on the right track. Remember, he was rated in the top 15 prior to his last two fights, and Vargas hasn’t fought anybody on the same level as Kendo.”

The 26-year-old Castaneda (17-2, 8 KOs), a former North American Boxing Association (NABA) super lightweight champion, is coming off a pair of highly competitive losses against Jose Zepeda (31-2), by way of a 10-round unanimous loss, and a 10-round majority decision setback to Yomar Alamo (17-0-1) for the North American Boxing Organization super lightweight title.

Vargas (17-1, 9 KOs), a Puerto Rico native living in Brooklyn (NY), has been super hyped since he was an amateur, thus, his nickname, “The Prodigy.” The 22-year-old southpaw is riding an 11-fight win streak. His only loss was in 2016 to Samuel Santana, when Vargas was disqualified in the third round, following the advice of the ring physician, after Vargas hit Santana when the latter’s back was turned.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about my opponent,” Castaneda added, “so I’m expecting a great challenge. It’s going to be a tremendous showdown, Puerto Rico versus Mexico.

“I have been training tremendously hard during this pandemic, keeping to myself and working heard with Regis Prograis at his camp in Houston.”

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

TOP STORIES

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Promoter Bob Arum has likened WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to the late, great Muhammad Ali. The Top Rank boss also praised Lomachenko’s father and trainer Anatoliy, calling him the best coach in the world. Lomachenko 14-1…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has all but given up on fighting Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) this year, saying he won’t sit around and wait for the American former champion. The 32-year-old Brit had to settle for a draw in their fir…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in one

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night. William…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US