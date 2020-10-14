TwitterFacebook

MTK Global signs world champion Dina Thorslund

14 October 2020
Dina Thorslund
Press Release

Undefeated Denmark fighter Thorslund (15-0, 6 KOs) has had a superb career, dating back to her becoming world champion back in 2018.

She has gone on to make three defences of her WBO belt, with the most recent of those coming last month when she defeated Nina Radovanovic by unanimous decision.

The move also sees MTK Global working alongside Team Sauerland for Thorslund’s next fight, and the 27-year-old is pleased with the next step in her career.

Thorslund said: “I am very excited to be a part of MTK Global. They are a big player in international boxing and we seem to agree on which way my career should go. I am sure that together we can get my name up at the absolute top of women’s boxing.

“I’m happy with the things I have achieved so far, but I really want to go out and make my name internationally and MTK Global can help me with that. Women’s boxing is in a rapid development and I am really proud to be a part of it.

“I hope to collect more belts in my career, and “I look forward to meeting the other great champions and making good experiences that I will always remember.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re proud to be welcoming Dina Thorslund to the team. She’s one of the best female fighters in the world and we’re excited to see what she can achieve over the next few years.

“She’s part of a great division and the plan is to secure some big unification fights for her. Women’s boxing is flying at the moment and we’re confident that Dina can have huge success.”

Thorslund is the 10th world champion currently signed to MTK Global, joining Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Josh Taylor, Jamel Herring, JoJo Diaz, Chantelle Cameron, Nordine Oubaali, Moruti Mthalane and Ibeth Zamora.

