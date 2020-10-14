Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder 42-1-1 (41) after the fight date was repeatedly pushed back and plans to fight in the UK before the end of the year.

“The Gypsy King is coming home. See you all in December,” he tweeted.

Swedish southpaw Wallin 21-1 (14) gave Fury his most competitive fight in years when they clashed in Las Vegas in September 2019, opening a nasty cut over his right eye in the early going that required 47 stitches to close.

“Otto called me as soon as he read about the possible fall out and said, ‘Let’s get the rematch, I am going to beat him!'” said Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita to Sky Sports.

“Out of all the world-class opponents that Fury beat, including Wladimir Klitschko and Wilder, Otto landed more punches and did more damage in the ring than anyone else.

“Wallin landed 127 punches, according to CompuBox. By way of comparison, Wladimir Klitschko landed just 52 punches against Fury, and in their two fights combined, Deontay Wilder landed just 105.”

Fury sacked his trainer Ben Davison after the fight, hiring Detroit’s Sugarhill Steward to coach him going forward.

“He’s very lucky not to lose the fight with that cut,” said Eddie Hearn, who promotes Fury’s rival and WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua, at the time.

“I think any other country in the world, they would have stopped the fight.”

Salita continued: “Many observers felt the fight could have been stopped due to the cut. There was added controversy of a TV commentator notifying Ben Davison that the cut was caused by a punch and not a headbutt.

“Tyson may be the best heavyweight in the world but the man that came closest to beating him, learned and improved as a result of that highest-level, world-class experience is Otto Wallin.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: “The WBC has not received any formal communication regarding any changes on Fury vs Wilder 3.

“Consequently we cannot speculate or comment on anything.

“As far as the WBC is aware the [Fury vs Wilder 3] fight is on for December 19.

“We will inquire with the parties about what has been published in the media.”

Another option for Fury is Oscar Rivas 26-1 (18) who suffered his first professional defeat to contender Dillian Whyte last year.

The 33-year-old Colombian is co-promoted by American powerhouse Top Rank, who also co-promote Fury.

“Oscar is fit, available, ranked No.8 by the WBC and would gladly take the challenge,” his co-promoter Yvon Michel told Sky Sports.

“Oscar would be the best and the logical choice for Fury in his first title defence.”

Meanwhile, Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel insisted the trilogy would still take place, telling Sky Sports: “They are wrong. We will fight in December.”

Fury’s trainer Steward told Sky Sports: “Tyson and myself agree that another fight in 2020 makes sense, in sticking with the original plan to fight this year, period.”