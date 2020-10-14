Teofimo Lopez says there is more to him than power ahead of Vasiliy Lomachenko fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated IBF lightweight champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) is looking forward to a breakout performance when he faces WBA and WBO champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night.

Lopez, 23, who knocked out Richard Commey in two rounds at Madison Square Garden last December to win his first world title belt, will be taking a big step up in class against pound-for-pound level boxer Lomachenko.

By contrast, the 32-year-old Ukrainian southpaw has had 14 world championship bouts in 15 pro fights, winning world titles in three separate weight classes after an impressive amateur career that saw him compile a record of 396-1. He avenged his lone loss to Albert Selimov in the unpaid ranks twice.

But Lopez insists he has only ready for the challenge but says he has only just scratched the service of what he is capable of.

“We’ve all seen what Loma does, but no one has really seen what I can do. Everybody sees me as a one-punch man or whatnot,” Lopez told Brian Campbell on Morning Kombat.

“Any of these hands right here will just put you to sleep, but there’s more to Teofimo than that. I can’t wait to showcase that.

“It’s going to be a great fight, entertaining fight. Very technical, I believe, but at the same time, it’s bad blood. You’re definitely gonna see fireworks. It’s just gonna be one of those fights.

“It’s Fight of the Year without us even being in the ring yet. Everybody needs to tune in. This isn’t just promoting it, it’s the truth. This is how we are.”

Lopez has been quite vocal in the lead-up to the bout, engaging in trash-talking designed to get under the unified champion’s skin.

Lomachenko has laughed off his running commentary.

“I heard this before from a lot of boxers that they will beat me or knock me out. In the ring they forget about their words and promises. For me, it’s just trash talk. We will see what happens in the ring,” Lomachenko said this week.

“Back home we don’t have strict laws. Here in the States they are strict. If you insult somebody back home someone can confront you and fight you and there are no laws. He wouldn’t be talking that much. But he can talk all he wants. I will do the talking in the ring.”

Lopez has played his cards close to his chest when it comes to his gameplan, suggesting he will figure out his opponent on the night.

“I gotta see what he can and can’t handle, and we’ll go off of that. I don’t wanna underestimate no fighter, we don’t know. But I will find out and I will know when we’re in that ring,” he said.

“I don’t underestimate what he can handle, but I’m going to do everything that I can to come out victorious. I’m a strong fighter and I have power in both hands, we all know that.”

The Lomachenko vs Lopez fight will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN.