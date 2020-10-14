TwitterFacebook

14 October 2020
Tursynbay Kulakhmet faces Macaulay McGowan in title fight
Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) faces McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) on Wedesday 11 November at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Following an incredible amateur career, Kulakhmet had a successful professional debut in August, when he defeated Sagadat Rakhmankul by fourth round stoppage in Almaty.

In just his second professional contest, the Kazakh sensation will now challenge for the WBC International title, going up against Wythenshawe boxer McGowan, who is unbeaten in 15 professional fights.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to announce this superb fight between Tursynbay Kulakhmet and Macaulay McGowan on our MTK Fight Night event next month.

“Kulakhmet wanted a big fight for his UK debut, and it shows just how highly-rated he is that he is competing for the WBC International title in just his second professional contest.

“It’s a tough challenge for him against McGowan, who feels he has a point to prove and will be coming to win. I’m extremely excited to see how this unfolds, and fans are certainly in for a treat with this showdown.”

The fight between Kulakhmet and McGowan is part of a huge show next month, which features Lee McGregor challenging Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title.

Elsewhere on the card, Sultan Zaurbek takes on Jeff Ofori, Paddy Donovan goes up against Jumanne Camero, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut, and Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin.

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

Promoter Bob Arum has likened WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to the late, great Muhammad Ali. The Top Rank boss also praised Lomachenko’s father and trainer Anatoliy, calling him the best coach in the world. Lomachenko 14-1…

Tyson Fury to fight this year but Deontay Wilder unlikely to be the opponent

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has all but given up on fighting Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) this year, saying he won’t sit around and wait for the American former champion. The 32-year-old Brit had to settle for a draw in their fir…

