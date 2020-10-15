TwitterFacebook

Catford Featherweight set for pro debut in Peterborough

15 October 2020
Ellie Scotney
Worth the wait. That is the feeling of Ellie Scotney as she prepares to trade leather for the first time as a professional this weekend.

The 22-year-old had been scheduled to make her highly-anticipated professional debut on the undercard of the David Avanesyan-Josh Kelly European Title showdown at The O2 at the end of March.

Lockdown got in the exciting Londoner’s way but almost seven months on, her first contest is finally here as she faces Swindon’s Bec Connolly over six rounds in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

“I’m just looking to get in there, I’m buzzing,” said Scotney. “It’s second time lucky after the first one got called off, I’m just grateful for the opportunity given the world we’re in at the moment.”

A smile is never far away from the bubbly Adam Booth-managed Featherweight who hopes to impose her thrilling style on the pro game.

“I like to do a bit of both, but I do like to get involved! I hope I don’t disappoint the fans, I do like to fight but hope I can be smart with it. I had 40 fights as an amateur and boxed all over the world.

“But pro boxing is a different game and I feel my style and my character is going to suit that, I just can’t wait to get in there. A career is short-lived so I’m going into it to enjoy every minute of it and make the most of everything.”

A highly-accomplished amateur, Scotney was tipped for an Olympic place in Tokyo but instead signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Standing in her way at the East of England Arena is the experienced Connolly (3-7), who has fought a number of top girls including Terri Harper, Natasha Jonas and Rachel Ball. So what is Ellie expecting?

“I’m ready for a top Beccs turning up, I wouldn’t expect anything less,” she said. “I’m well prepared and ready to get down to work. Two weeks ago I handed in my resignation at B&Q, I think they were happy to receive it. This is the next chapter.”

Scotney vs. Connolly is part of a huge night of boxing at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, Geordie favourite Lewis Ritson (20-1, 12 KOs) takes on former long-reigning World Champion Miguel Vazquez (42-9, 16 KOs), 2016 Rio Olympian Qais Ashfaq (8-0, 3 KOs) meets Salford’s Marc Leach (14-1-1, 3 KOs) in a Final Eliminator for the British Super-Bantamweight Title, Joe ‘Benwell Bomber’ Laws (9-0, 5 KOs) takes on Norwich’s Rylan Charlton (5-0-1, 2 KOs) over six rounds at Super-Lightweight and West Rainton’s Thomas Patrick Ward (29-0, 4 KOs) fights Thomas Essomba (10-6, 4 KOs) over ten rounds at Super-Bantamweight.

TOP STORIES

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

World-rated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 19-0 (15) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on former Australian champion Ben Kelleher 13-1-2 (4) at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday, October 22. The figh…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Former and current pro boxers have given their breakdown of the upcoming lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko will meet IBF counterpart Lopez at ‘The Bubble’…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne 29-2 (25) says it would be an honour to face WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in December. Fury revealed he would walk away from a third fight with Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) if it doesn’t take place before …

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Former IBF welterweight champion Kell ‘Special K’ Brook 39-2 (27) will enter his fight with reigning WBO 147-pound champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) without longtime trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. The 34-year-old Brit has set up trai…

