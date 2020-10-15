TwitterFacebook

King’s Promotions Returns with Barnburner Super Middleweight Clash on Saturday, November 21st

15 October 2020
King's Promotions
Press Release

After nearly eight months, boxing’s busiest promotional company, King’s Promotions returns to staging it’s own card on Saturday night, November 21st at the 2300 Arena with a sensational eight-round super middleweight main event featuring Brandon “B-Rob” Robinson and Genc “The Sexy Albanian” Pllana.

“We are so excited to be back doing our own shows. We have done our best to keep our fighters busy over the past several months, but it feels good to get back to doing what we do best, and that is to put on great shows with competitive bouts. On November 21st we come out of the shoot with a great main event. I want to thank a lot of people, especially Commissioner Greg Sirb and Roger ArtIgiani of the 2300 Arena for working with us through this challenging time to get back boxing back and up and running,” said King’s Promotions CEO Marshall Kauffman.

Robinson of Upper Darby, PA has a record of 15-2 with 10 knockouts.

The 32 year-old Robinson is a four-year professional who has impressive wins over Brandon Clark (2-0) and Erbest Amuzu (25-3).

Robinson is on a four-fight win streak which includes his 2nd round stoppage over Josue Obando on March 7th at the 2300 Arena.

Pllana of Hagerstown, Maryland via Kosovo, has a record 8-2-1 with four knockouts.

The 26 year-old Pllana is a three year veteran, who is not afraid to take on and ultimately defeat top competition.

Pllana already has wins over Jason Bell (3-0) and a win on ShoBox: The New Generation over regarded prospect Kevin Newman II (11-1-1). Pllana is coming off a decision loss to Maidel Sando (9-0) on September 23rd in Los Angeles.

In the six-round co-feature, James Martin (6-1, 1 KO) of Philadelphia fights undefeated Rafiq Muhammad (4-0, 2 KOs) of Richmond, VA in a welterweight fight.

Khainell Wheeer (4-0, 4 KOs) of Bethlehem, PA takes on Vincent Baccus (4-2-1) of Okmulgee, OK in a six-round super middleweight contest,

Recent King’s Promotions signees, middleweight Eric Monroe and flyweight LeAnna Cruz of Philadelphia will make their pro debuts.

Monroe will take on Roudly Lolo (0-0-1) of Camp Hill, PA; Cruz will fight Unique Harris (1-3-1) of Philadelphia in four-round bouts.

Tickets are $100 and $75 and MUST BE PURCHASED IN GROUPS OF FOUR AS THERE WILL BE TABLE SEATING ONLY, AND CAN BE PURCHASED AT PIVOTT BOXING ACADAMY (2807 NORTH 6TH STREET IN PHILADELPHIA)

THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR

FULL COVID PROTACALS WILL BE ENFORCED WITH ALL FANS MUST HAVE ID’S AND WEAR MASKS

