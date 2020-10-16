Cox-Cullen & Docherty-Arnfield confirmed for World Title triple-header card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two all-action Super-Middleweight bouts have been added to November 14’s World Title triple-header undercard, live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Jamie Cox meets Jack Cullen whilst John Docherty steps up against Jack Arnfield, supporting Katie Taylor vs. Miriam Gutierrez, Terri Harper vs. Katharina Thanderz and Ebanie Bridges vs. Rachel Ball.

Swindon Southpaw Cox (25-2, 14 KOs) returns with a new team after two years out the ring.

See Also

“I’ve been out a while now, I’m looking forward to getting back in there. I’ve got a new set up with Tony Borg down in Wales which has given my boxing a new dimension which I’ll show in November,” said Cox.

‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ Jack Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs) looks to return to winning ways following a draw with Zak Chelli at Matchroom Fight Camp.

“This is a big name in Jamie Cox, I couldn’t have asked for a better opponent in the circumstances. He comes to fight and as you know I bring it as well. It’ll make for a fan friendly fight for those watching I’m sure,” said Cullen.

Big punching John Docherty (9-0, 7 KOs) has set his sights on domestic titles for 2021 but has Jack Arnfield to navigate first.

“Jack’s experienced but I’m levels above him and I’ll show that come fight night. I’ll smash him to pieces,” said Docherty.

Now campaigning at 168lbs, Arnfield (25-3, 6 KOs) believes the extra weight to play with will be telling in the next phase of his career.

“I was a tall Middleweight, the past 2/3 fights was a struggle but I’m feeling fit and healthier up a weight which will reflect in my punch power. I’m not overlooking ‘The Doc’ but I’ve set myself bigger goals,” said Arnfield.

“Two really good Super-Middleweight fights added to our World Championship triple-header on November 14,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “It’s great to see Jamie Cox back, he looks in great shape but faces a tough challenge in the always exciting Jack Cullen.

“A huge step up in class for John Docherty against two-time British Title challenger Jack Arnfield. Two 50-50 fights confirmed for what will be a great night of action live on Sky Sports and DAZN.”

Cox vs. Cullen and Docherty vs. Arnfield helps shape a huge night of World Title action with further undercard additions announced shortly; Irish star Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) puts her Lightweight World Titles on the line once more against Mandatory Challenger Gutierrez (13-0, 5 KOs), Denaby’s Harper (10-0-1, 5 KOs) faces her first WBC Mandatory challenger in Spanish-Norwegian Thanderz (13-0, 2 KOs) and Walsall’s Ball (6-1) takes on undefeated Australian Bridges (4-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBA Bantamweight crown.