TwitterFacebook

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

16 October 2020
Demetrius Andrade
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18) will head up to super middleweight to face Dusty Harrison 34-0-1 (20) in a 10-round non-title bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 27.

“I thought long and hard about this and at the end of the day, this is another opportunity for me to go out there, get another win, look spectacular doing it, and testing what my body feels like at 168 pounds,” the 32-year-old southpaw Andrade said.

“I am fighting a young, undefeated guy, who was a good amateur and has been waiting for his moment. This is his moment, fighting me. I need to make sure I’m ready because he’s hungry and beating me changes his life.

See Also

“Is this the big fight I wanted, or have been chasing? No. But what am I supposed to do? Sit here and keep waiting for someone to answer the phone or accept one of Eddie’s offers? I’m in the prime of my career and I want to stay busy and fight as much as possible.

“With everything going on with COVID, you don’t know what’s going to happen. I have the opportunity to fight now and I’m taking it.

“My job is to go out there, take care of business on November 27 and then 2021, it’s time for one of these big names to step up to the plate. You can’t duck me forever. Let’s give the fans what they want and deserve to see.”

The 26-year-old Harrison from Washington DC will be taking a big step up in class but insists he is ready to upset the applecart.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for my entire life,” said Harrison. “This is why I started boxing. All of the time I have dedicated to this sport, I finally get my opportunity to show the world who I am and what I am capable of on November 27.

“Demetrius talks a big game, and says he is the bogeyman of the division, but who has he fought? Then he goes out, fights whoever it is, runs around the ring, picks up a win and goes back to running his mouth.

“He says that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, then okay, so be it, on November 27 I take his spot.

“I know that people are going to doubt me going into this fight, and that is fine. That fuels my energy. Keep doubting me.

“Andrade doesn’t know what he got himself into. He better be ready when we step into that ring because I’m coming for him.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing added: “This is a vital night for Demetrius to both stay active and see how he feels up at super middleweight.

“Demetrius is after those massive fights at both 160lbs and 168lbs and 2021 promises to be a huge year for him, but he cannot take Dusty lightly, as those big plans go out of the window on a night where Harrison can take his career to new heights.

The Andrade vs Harrison clash will be the main support bout to the 12-round super middleweight fight between Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado.

Read more articles about: , ,

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Teofimo Lopez promises a

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

Bob Arum compares Vasiliy Lomachenko to a prime Muhammad Ali

TOP STORIES

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18) will head up to super middleweight to face Dusty Harrison 34-0-1 (20) in a 10-round non-title bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 27. “…

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

Teofimo Lopez promises a

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) kept a sharp eye on IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at the final media conference ahead of their blockbuster clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Neva…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

World-rated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 19-0 (15) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on former Australian champion Ben Kelleher 13-1-2 (4) at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday, October 22. The figh…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Former and current pro boxers have given their breakdown of the upcoming lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko will meet IBF counterpart Lopez at ‘The Bubble’…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is ready to lift the IBF belt from undefeated Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. “I feel great. I can’t wait for Saturday n…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US