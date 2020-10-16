Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18) will head up to super middleweight to face Dusty Harrison 34-0-1 (20) in a 10-round non-title bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 27.

“I thought long and hard about this and at the end of the day, this is another opportunity for me to go out there, get another win, look spectacular doing it, and testing what my body feels like at 168 pounds,” the 32-year-old southpaw Andrade said.

“I am fighting a young, undefeated guy, who was a good amateur and has been waiting for his moment. This is his moment, fighting me. I need to make sure I’m ready because he’s hungry and beating me changes his life.

See Also

“Is this the big fight I wanted, or have been chasing? No. But what am I supposed to do? Sit here and keep waiting for someone to answer the phone or accept one of Eddie’s offers? I’m in the prime of my career and I want to stay busy and fight as much as possible.

“With everything going on with COVID, you don’t know what’s going to happen. I have the opportunity to fight now and I’m taking it.

“My job is to go out there, take care of business on November 27 and then 2021, it’s time for one of these big names to step up to the plate. You can’t duck me forever. Let’s give the fans what they want and deserve to see.”

The 26-year-old Harrison from Washington DC will be taking a big step up in class but insists he is ready to upset the applecart.

“This is the opportunity I have been waiting for my entire life,” said Harrison. “This is why I started boxing. All of the time I have dedicated to this sport, I finally get my opportunity to show the world who I am and what I am capable of on November 27.

“Demetrius talks a big game, and says he is the bogeyman of the division, but who has he fought? Then he goes out, fights whoever it is, runs around the ring, picks up a win and goes back to running his mouth.

“He says that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, then okay, so be it, on November 27 I take his spot.

“I know that people are going to doubt me going into this fight, and that is fine. That fuels my energy. Keep doubting me.

“Andrade doesn’t know what he got himself into. He better be ready when we step into that ring because I’m coming for him.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing added: “This is a vital night for Demetrius to both stay active and see how he feels up at super middleweight.

“Demetrius is after those massive fights at both 160lbs and 168lbs and 2021 promises to be a huge year for him, but he cannot take Dusty lightly, as those big plans go out of the window on a night where Harrison can take his career to new heights.

The Andrade vs Harrison clash will be the main support bout to the 12-round super middleweight fight between Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado.