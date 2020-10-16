TwitterFacebook

Queensberry Poland announced huge TV Partnership

16 October 2020
Queensberry Poland
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

QUEENSBERRY Poland have announced details for their inaugural show, which will be broadcast in Poland on Polsat – one of the biggest TV networks in the country.

The nascent company leaps into action next month with the first show taking place on Saturday November 21 in medieval Gniew Castle.

Queensberry Poland, which was co-founded by Francis Warren and leading Polish fight figure Mariusz Krawczynski, is a further expansion of the Queensberry Promotions brand.

See Also

Warren and Krawczynski have been busy signing up some of the best young talent in Polish boxing including four-times national champion Ryszard Lewicki, Michal Soczynski and unbeaten Pawel Augustynik (11-0, 5 KOs).

Augustynik who had been campaigning in Britain headlines the November show in a ten-round Light-Heavyweight clash against his countryman Darek Sek (28-6-3, 10 KOs).

Super-Welterweight Lewicki faces Piotr Brzoska (2-3-1, 1KO) on his debut and Cruiserweight Soczynski has his first paid bout against Mical Czykiel (2-1, 2 KOs).

An excited Francis Warren said: “This is a fantastic development for the whole of Queensberry and we are proud to be associated with Polsat for this first show, with a view to signing a long term deal very soon. We share the same vision for Polish boxing and believe we can turn Polish boxing into a global powerhouse over the coming years.

“Our first show on November 21 will be a celebration of Polish boxing, and the card will show just how strong Polish boxing will become under the Queensberry banner.

“We will champion Polish boxing. The shows will also give Polish boxing fans a look at some of the fine international talent on the Queensberry roster.

“Historically Queensberry’s track record of bringing through young boxers is second to none and our Polish signings will take the sport in their country to an all-time high.

His business partner Krawczynski added: “I am so excited about this venture with Francis Warren.

“Polish boxing needs strong people who will take care of it. I know, that with Frank and Francis we will do big things.

“Polsat is a strong partner and like the Queensberry Poland team they are people who care for boxing.

“For young Polish boxers I believe we can give them so much more than any other promoter in Poland.”

Also on the first bill Rafal Jackiewicz (51-27-3, 22 KOs) faces Bartlomiej Grafka (22-38-4, 10 KOs) in a six round Middleweight rematch following their draw last month.

Other new Queensberry Poland signings Super-Bantamweight Abdulkhay Sharakmatov and Light-Heavyweight Karol Dlugosz will both be making their professional debuts over four rounds.

Uzbekistan’s Sharakmatov’s opponent is to be confirmed and Dlugosz who made his name as an amateur in Ireland tackles Krzysztof Stawiarski (2-3 2 KOs).

Queensberry Poland has also signed Heavyweight prospect Kamil Mroczkowski, who has been one of the star performers in Polish amateur boxing in recent years.

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Teofimo Lopez promises a

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

TOP STORIES

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr…

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tony Bellew has admitted his friend Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) will be up against it when he meets his old opponent Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) on October 31. Southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fight at heavyweight after defending his un…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18) will head up to super middleweight to face Dusty Harrison 34-0-1 (20) in a 10-round non-title bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 27. “…

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

Teofimo Lopez promises a

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) kept a sharp eye on IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at the final media conference ahead of their blockbuster clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Neva…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

World-rated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 19-0 (15) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on former Australian champion Ben Kelleher 13-1-2 (4) at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday, October 22. The figh…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Former and current pro boxers have given their breakdown of the upcoming lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko will meet IBF counterpart Lopez at ‘The Bubble’…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US