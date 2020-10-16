TwitterFacebook

Unbeaten Amansio Paraschiv joins MTK Global – added to Sunday’s MTK Fight Night

16 October 2020
Amansio Paraschiv
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Born in Romania and now based in Essex, unbeaten Paraschiv (2-0) has won both of his professional boxing fights, along with multiple world kickboxing titles.

He won’t have to wait long for his first bout as an MTK Global fighter, as he will take on Scott James (6-6-1) on Sunday’s action-packed #MTKFightNight. Paraschiv replaces Jordan Reynolds in the fight, who has been forced to withdraw.

The huge card takes place at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV, and Paraschiv can’t wait to get going.

See Also

Paraschiv said: “I am very excited. I know that MTK Global are the best around and I am looking forward to my career with them. Being a part of the same team as some huge names makes me confident that I can be at the top with them. I know I have the best team now, and nobody can beat me.

“I can’t wait for the fight this weekend. It’s short notice so it’s a higher weight than I normally fight at but I am ready to fight. I live to fight, there is nothing else I want to do. I want to win world titles in my career, and now I’m with MTK Global I know this will happen!”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We are really pleased to welcome Amansio Paraschiv to the team after a recommendation from Billy Joe Saunders. Paraschiv has had an incredible career in combat sports, winning a number of kickboxing world titles, and we’re excited to see what he can now achieve in boxing.

“He’s jumped straight in and taken a fight with Scott James on our MTK Fight Night this weekend, so that shows he’s got a great attitude and we’re glad to have him on the show. It’s a big shame that Jordan Reynolds has been forced to pull out, and hopefully we’ll have a fight rescheduled for him soon.”

Also on the bill on Sunday is a superb fight between two unbeaten fighters, as Michael McKinson takes on Martin Harkin, while recent world title challenger Jay Harris defends his Commonwealth flyweight title against Marcel Braithwaite.

Elsewhere, former world champion Paul Butler takes on Ryan Walker, Jack Rafferty goes up against Tom Hill, Lewie Edmondson faces Andy Bishop, and Paul McCullagh enters the paid ranks.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Teofimo Lopez promises a

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring rust won't be an issue

Vasiliy Lomachenko confident ahead of Teofimo Lopez bout, insists ring…

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Lucas Browne wants Tyson Fury fight in December

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in his corner

Kell Brook to face Terence Crawford without Dominic Ingle in…

TOP STORIES

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr…

Tony Bellew sends warning to Dereck Chisora ahead of Oleksandr Usyk clash

Tony Bellew has admitted his friend Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) will be up against it when he meets his old opponent Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) on October 31. Southpaw Usyk, 33, will be having just his second fight at heavyweight after defending his un…

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

Demetrius Andrade set for super middleweight debut against Dusty Harrison

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 29-0 (18) will head up to super middleweight to face Dusty Harrison 34-0-1 (20) in a 10-round non-title bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 27. “…

Teofimo Lopez promises a "takeover" while Vasiliy Lomachenko plays it…

Teofimo Lopez promises a

WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) kept a sharp eye on IBF counterpart Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) at the final media conference ahead of their blockbuster clash at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Neva…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for…

Jai Opetaia ready for Ben Kelleher rematch while waiting for international borders to reopen

World-rated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia 19-0 (15) is looking forward to getting back in the ring when he takes on former Australian champion Ben Kelleher 13-1-2 (4) at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday, October 22. The figh…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo…

Top boxers give their tips on Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez fight

Former and current pro boxers have given their breakdown of the upcoming lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) and Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko will meet IBF counterpart Lopez at ‘The Bubble’…

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin demands rematch with Tyson Fury

Otto Wallin wants a second crack at Tyson Fury following news this week that the WBC heavyweight champion is unlikely to face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury 30-0-1 (21) took to social media on Monday to announce he was moving on from Wilder…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US