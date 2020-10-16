TwitterFacebook

What is eSports?

16 October 2020
Anthony Cocks

Those who play a lot of classic slots online may not be aware that there is a new emerging trend called eSports. eSports, a short term for electronic sports, refers to the more competitive side of the world of gaming. Professional players participate in competitions and go against each other to win prizes, mostly in cash.

 

You can compare eSports to physical sports like basketball, volleyball, and the likes. In a sense, they go head to head with other teams in accordance with a specific game’s rules. This industry has a big fan base. Because of its continuously rising popularity, NewZoo’s study foresees that it will grow to more or less than 500 million people next year, 2021.

In this article, we are going to talk about in-depth details about eSports, specifically about how you can earn from it through bets.

How Does eSports Work?

Before going on to eSports gambling, let us first discuss how this particular system works. Whether you are a player, a viewer, or someone betting, the primary thing that you need to know is how a specific game works because the rules and positions will depend on it.

 

Let’s take League of Legends (LoL) as an example. It is one of the most popular eSports games in the world, even for casual gamers. LoL is one of the biggest RPG games played in desktops and computers in the gambling industry, too. One team is required to have 5 players. To win, they need to achieve the goal, which is to destroy all enemy turrets.

 

Other games, like Call of Duty and Overwatch, have only 4 roster positions and do not work the same as League of Legends.

 

As you can see, having some knowledge of a game is important, especially in eSports gambling. This will help you evaluate which team is likely to win. If you know how to determine a winning team, you are also likely to bet on a team that has higher odds of winning.

What Games are Considered eSports?

Any multiplayer game, typically those that can be accessed online, can enter the eSports category. It is not based on how popular it is or how frequently it is played. Instead, the game’s ability to provide an exciting but competitive environment is given importance. Some examples of the largest eSports games are:

 

  • NBA 2K
  • DOTA 2
  • Fortnite
  • Counter-Strike

 

DOTA 2 is one of the games that has been around for a long time and is reported as one of the highest-paying prize money of up to $177 million. This makes it an ideal game to bet on because of the great number of possible audiences.

Introduction to eSports Gambling

Moving on, we have the term eSports gambling. You can see this as an opportunity to invest in the field of gaming. It is reported by VentureBeat that the average total annual wage for bets amounts to $8 billion. Money isn’t the only way to bet, though. Some other ways are:

 

  • Item Betting – in this method, game items like skins, weapons, and/or virtual currencies are exchanged.

 

  • Social Betting – an informal wager arranged personally by the participants of the bet. Bets can be anything as long as all parties agree.

 

  • Challenge Betting –this is quite similar to social betting. However, more often than not, the host requires fees for every better who wants to join.

 

There are other ways to bet, but the ones stated above are the most used among the bettors in the industry. If the team is joining a professional match, cash prizes are always involved. If you are a spectator, but not a gamer, then the cash is your main go-to betting option.

How to Place the Right Bet

eSports gambling can be quite overwhelming at first. Risks and doubts are always present and are unavoidable. You can’t also expect that you will get your return of investment on the first try. For this reason, you can refer to some of the tips below to gradually ensure that you are placing your bets on the right team:

  • Understand the concept of odds and lines – understanding odds and lines can help you evaluate the objective of betting sites.
  • Use the right betting platform – thoroughly search for legitimate and reputable sites to avoid scams.
  • Have a budget plan – avoid overspending and losing more than your money’s worth by setting a strict budget.
  • Try focusing on one game at a time – consider building your expertise on one game first to know the ins and outs of eSports gambling.

 

You don’t necessarily have to prioritize earning money in gambling. You can enjoy it by solely doing it for fun.

Summary

In conclusion, when done right, you can definitely make the most out of eSports gambling. This field is worth exploring because of the numerous game choices that you can specialize in.

